We recently reported on how Ford is gradually saying goodbye to its former volume models in Europe. It all started with the Mondeo in 2022, followed by the Fiesta and Focus. However, the Mondeo name is not completely dead. In keeping with its meaning in the sense of "world", it lives on in a different form in Asia.

More precisely: in China. A new Mondeo was launched on the market there in 2022. With the look of a hatchback, but with a short bonnet lid like a saloon. Another striking feature inside is a huge display landscape that stretches across the entire cockpit. Width: 1.1 metres!

Gallery: Ford Mondeo (2024) China

The China Mondeo is 4.93 metres long, 1.87 metres wide, and 1.50 metres high. The wheelbase is 2,945 millimetres. These dimensions are not dissimilar to those of modern European mid-range models such as the VW Passat Estate or Skoda Superb.

On the engine side, the Mondeo is exclusively available with petrol engines. 190 PS from 1.5-litre displacement or 254 PS from 2.0-litre displacement, each coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid with 208 PS system output is also available.

The price starts at 149,800 yuan, the equivalent of around £16,300. This favourable price is made possible by production in China at Changan-Ford.

The cockpit in the Ford Evos and Mondeo (2022)

And what about the new Ford Mondeo Sport? Strictly speaking, it's not new either. Behind it is the former Evos, a 4.92-metre-long crossover SUV offshoot of the China Mondeo. In July 2024, it was renamed the Mondeo Sport to emphasise its similarity to the Mondeo. Since then, the only drive system has been a hybrid with a system output of 208 PS.

Side note: Mondeo and Mondeo Sport share the Ford C2 platform with the Focus for the UK and Europe (which will be cancelled in 2025) and the Kuga, which was recently extensively revised. In 2022, Ford Germany hastily denied that the new Mondeo and Evos would be coming to Europe. In the Middle East, however, it will be marketed as the Ford Taurus.

We are of the opinion that the Chinese Mondeo duo would also do well here. But nobody asks us...