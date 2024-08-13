A new compact model enriches the portfolio of the Kosmo range, which was renewed last season. The Kosmo L 105 offers a special layout designed to maximise living space and accommodate up to four people when travelling and parking.

At 5,990 mm long and fitted on a Ducato 35L, the Kosmo L 105 represents the union of compact external dimensions, comparable to a camper van, and the roominess of a profile conceived as a mini flat on wheels.

Super modular space

The interior is developed according to a multifunctional space concept, in order to make the most of the areas and offer maximum comfort at various times on board. In the daytime configuration, the open space in the rear area is characterised by a large horseshoe-shaped living room that can accommodate up to 6 or 7 people when parked, thanks to the oversized folding table.

The layout includes three panoramic windows, two portholes and a large skyview integrated in the dome, assisted by a full LED system with direct and indirect lighting that covers the entire vehicle. The kitchen block, facing the entrance, has an L-shaped configuration with a generous worktop, ample and well-organised stowage space, a 140 litre capacity refrigerator and the possibility of also installing a gas oven.

The space on board the Kosmo L 105 has also been studied in the driver's cabin, which, thanks to the swivelling armchairs and the fold-down console, can be transformed into a secondary living area. When travelling, the Kosmo L 105 offers four homologated seats: in addition to the driver's cabin, two passengers can also find space in the rear lounge, with the sofa offering headrests and three-point seat belts.

A new Vario bathroom

One of the new features making its debut on board the Kosmo L 105 is the new Vario bathroom, revised in style, making the most of the available space: circular washbasin and toilet with swivel bowl, Fenix top with high scratch resistance and water insensitivity, single-lever tap, large mirror surfaces, ventilation is ensured by the large roof porthole (40x40 cm) with transparent dome.

Three lockers are available, offering the necessary space to store all personal belongings, and with a gesture it is possible to set up a shower cubicle thanks to the rotation of the washbasin wall, separating the room from the rest of the bathroom thanks to the rigid shower panel.

At night it transforms

On the other hand, the possibilities offered in the night configuration are different: the electrically operated rear folding twin beds offer two large single spaces up to 205 cm) which, when lowered, replicate the comfort and style of the bedrooms of the Kosmo L 319 or L 409. And exactly as on these models the folding twin beds can be joined to create a maxi double.

The electric movement of the up-and-over twin beds still allows access to a second bedroom: the U-shaped living room, in fact, can easily be transformed into a second extra-large double bed (192x175 cm), thus bringing the number of beds available to four.

Practical stowage

Stowage on board is facilitated by the presence of the double floor, equipped with two hatches and as many drawers, and the wardrobe. The wardrobe is developed at full height, with the two hangers (upper and lower) equipped with LED lighting with vertical development, ensuring capacity and ease in the storage of each garment. In addition, the rear through-door locker, served by two side doors, offers the possibility of stowing sports and camping equipment.