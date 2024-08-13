It's always a good idea to stand outside the gates of Maranello. Ferrari's are there all day long, whether they are models ready to be delivered to customers or prototypes of cars yet to be unveiled. It is this later group that the new Ferrari Hypercar belongs, captured on video and published on the Varryx Youtube channel.

Unlike the others, this prototype is camouflaged, but its bodywork is definitive. So there are no fake elements to confuse the shapes.

DNA from the Sarthe

As this is a hypercar, the shapes of the next Ferrari are taut and extreme, to the benefit of the aerodynamics which, as befits models of this type, will be refined down to the smallest detail and should take advantage of active elements.

There will also be a large rear wing, seen in the spy shots published a while ago, probably reserved for the even more extreme track version.

Video of the Ferrari hypercar (from 13:20)

Mechanically, there are no official details, but in all likelihood the next Ferrari hypercar, direct successor to the Ferrari LaFerrari, will use the powertrain of the 499P, winner of the last two rounds of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. No V12 or V8 then, but a V6 combined with electric units to produce (apparently) 1,300 PS. The result would be the most powerful Ferrari in history.

As is tradition with Maranello's most extreme models, production will be limited - we're talking 600 examples - with a price tag that could be in the region of €3 million (approx. £2.5 million). So put away your cheque book. It looks like they've already all been sold.