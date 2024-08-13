The biggest smart ever is just around the corner. On 28 August in Australia, smart #5, the top-of-the-range SUV (for the time being) from the Sino-German manufacturer, will be unveiled.

As the first photos suggest, this model will be geared towards off-roading and wide open spaces. A true travelling companion that can also be customised with a host of accessories to further enhance its practicality and versatility.

A small motorhome ready for anything

While we wait to see it live, smart is giving us a sneak preview of the accessories with a series of interesting sketches. The accessories are part of the "Adventurers Collection" and blend in perfectly with the lines of the car.

These include a roof platform with mounting bars specially designed to accommodate not only the 'classic' mountain bike, but also a spare wheel and surfboard.

chagrin smart #5, accessoires teasers chagrin smart #5, the roof box in detail

The platform also feature a bracket for attaching a GoPro so you can film your journey. The bars are completed by a storage "side bag" compartment located at the upper rear pillar, which can be used to store small objects or equipment, for example for pitching a tent.

Additionally, a tent can be fixed directly to the boot, in a sort of mini-camper-car for the smart. A ladder is also provided for easy access to the upper section.

The powertrain

Although no official technical data has yet been released, at the presentation of the concept at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show, smart revealed a few details, including a 100 kWh 800-volt battery capable of providing a range of around 342 miles.

We also know that the smart #5 will be 4.7 metres long, 1.92 metres wide and 1.70 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.9 metres.

Built on the Geely Group's SEA platform, the #5 is expected to be available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The sportiest Brabus version could even exceed 600 PS.