UK road authorities are probably not going to be happy as a new study from RAC Europe has revealed that British drivers have a serious case of road envy. The research shows that a whopping 62 per cent of motorists in Britain believe that local roads across Europe are smoother, with fewer potholes, than the battered tarmac they're used to navigating at home.

The findings aren’t just about bumpy rides on British roads. When it comes to motorways, more than half of drivers (57 per cent) think Europe’s high-speed routes are in much better shape, with fewer and less severe potholes than their UK counterparts. Only 19 per cent of the surveyed drivers felt that the UK's motorways could hold a candle to those on the continent, while 14 per cent of drivers opted for the diplomatic answer, saying there was little or no difference.

It’s not all bad news for Blighty, though. The one area where the UK managed to snag a victory was in understanding road signs. About 30 per cent of drivers find UK signage easier to decipher compared to Europe’s multilingual roadways. However, this win might not be as significant as it seems, as a larger group (55 per cent) feels there’s little difference, and 10 per cent even say they find European signs easier to read.

“There’s much talk about just how dire the state of the UK’s local roads are, but to hear drivers think they are significantly worse than elsewhere in Europe is shocking. This begs the question: if other countries can manage to have decent-quality highways to drive on, why can’t we? It’s even more concerning from a safety perspective to learn just how many drivers think the UK’s motorways are plagued with potholes compared to the smooth surfaces of their European counterparts, as it’s these high-speed routes that carry most traffic,” RAC Europe spokesman Rod Dennis commented.

The report also delves into some worrying habits of UK drivers before they head abroad. A quarter of drivers admitted they don’t bother checking their car’s coolant levels before embarking on a journey. Oil checks fare slightly better, though still alarming, with 20 per cent of motorists admitting they don’t give their engines the once-over before hitting the road.

On the bright side, British drivers are more cautious when it comes to their tyres. Nearly 70 per cent check if their tyres are properly inflated, and 67 per cent ensure their tread is in good shape. But with 11 per cent admitting they never check their tyres' condition, there’s still room for improvement.