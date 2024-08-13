The debut of the Lamborghini Temerario is getting closer and closer. The anticipation for the successor to the Huracan, which will be unveiled on 16 August in the glamorous setting of Monterey Car Week in California, is obviously very high among all enthusiasts.

We already know several things about the new Lambo, especially the engine. About its lines, however, there is more doubt, although Lamborghini designer Mitja Borkert gives us an idea in a new teaser video.

How I draw you a Lamborghini

In the short video posted on his LinkedIn profile, the 'father' of the Temerario draws the silhouette of his new creature. The lines are those to which Lamborghini has accustomed us in recent years, namely taut but balanced at the same time, with the unmistakable mid-engined configuration.

Combining this teaser with what we have already seen in the past months in photos and spy videos, the result we imagine is very similar to our render. The Temerario should also be distinguished by the various hexagonal elements on the bodywork, as well as the distinctive shape of the front and rear headlights.

Lamborghini Temerario, rendered by Motor1.com

Although there are no images of the interior yet, it is plausible to expect a design in line with that of the Revuelto, with fully digital instrumentation, a central infotainment display and an adequate number of physical controls to ensure that the driver's attention remains on the road at all times.

The new powertrain

Goodbye V10, welcome V8. Powering the Temerario will be a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which Lamborghini has already presented in all its details.

The combustion engine will be flanked by three electric motors, for a total of 900 PS and 730 Nm of torque. The drive will be all-wheel drive, managed by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and will offer the possibility of driving in fully electric mode.

In essence, the plug-in hybrid operation will be similar to that of the Revuelto, with the electronics prioritising the driving experience and sportiness, and the focus on overall efficiency taking a back seat.