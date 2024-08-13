'Rebellious' and 'Radical'. That is how Rimac defines the next model to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week. We still don't know whether it will be an extreme version of the Nevera or a brand new hypercar, but we certainly won't have long to wait to find out.

In addition to the new teaser posted on Instagram, a strange countdown has started on the Croatian manufacturer's website.

Extreme and 'Radical'

The teaser photo shown on Rimac's social profiles is certainly interesting, as it shows a part of the front area of the car. The profile of the nose appears to be similar to that of the Nevera, although the shape of the splitter and the protruding green aerodynamic element seem to be completely new compared to the 'production' hypercar.

In the text accompanying the post, the words 'Radical' have a capital 'r', meaning that the name of this particular version (or the model name itself) could be just that. But what exactly is it? Hard to say, although a track variant will probably not be presented.

After the launch of the Time Attack in summer 2023, in fact, the birth of an even more extreme car seems unlikely.

Fewer and fewer 'pixels' for its debut

Further thickening the mystery is the countdown on Rimac's official website. Here there is no real countdown, but a sort of countdown of the pixels missing until the model's unveiling.

The countdown on the Rimac website

As the hours go by, then, the car could be taking more and more shape, with the official unveiling possibly taking place very soon indeed.

Certainly, it will not be easy for the Croatian manufacturer to improve on the formula of the Nevera, the electric hypercar with four motors and 1,914 PS. Never say never, however, in the extravagant world of battery-powered super sports cars.