Let's keep our feet on the ground, because there's nothing firm about Dacia's crossover yet, but in the future it could be a new model for the Romanian brand's range. It would, of course, share the CMF-B platform with the Sandero, Duster and Jogger, and would sit in the C-segment.

It would be the spiritual successor to the Logan, now defunct in our market, although with a much more attractive aesthetic and an off-road format in line with current tastes. In this article you can see it in digital form, through a recreation of both the front and the rear. No, it's not the 'real' car, but it looks extraordinary, doesn't it?

Auto Express Dacia crossover

Stylish and distinguished crossover

If you like, let's take a look at the design of this virtual car, published in Auto Express. It features the corporate front end, plus underbody protection, roof rails, bulky rear wheel arches and a fastback format, with a noticeable roofline drop from the C-pillar.

The large alloy wheels and the spoiler integrated into the tailgate add a sporty yet distinctive touch. The Stepway formula from the Sandero fits this low-cost car like a glove.

Dacia Duster Coupé 2024

Eco-labelled engines

Just above, you have another hypothetical Dacia, the Duster Coupé. If Renault successfully markets the Arkana, why not a coupé SUV from the Romanian firm? But back to the crossover, it would be a more elegant alternative to the Duster and Jogger. Granted, saloons are not fashionable, but this one looks very interesting.

What engines would it be powered by? It makes sense that, in this area, Dacia should keep it simple and use some familiar engines from other models, such as the 100 PS twin-turbocharged 1.0-litre ECO-G, which would be a good entry-level engine, the 130 PS 1.2-litre TCe petrol with light hybridisation and the 140 PS hybrid powertrain.

From £17,000

As with other Dacia models, there should be three or four trim levels at most, starting with the Essential. The equipment would not be a revolution, but it would be just enough to keep prices low, or at least close, across the range.

Speaking of prices, how would you feel about this crossover starting at €20,000 (approx. £17,000)? Considering that the Jogger is available from €18,640 (£18,295 in UK) and the Duster from €19,290 (UK price pending), that seems like a pretty fair figure, certainly. The ball is now in Dacia's court and it's up to Dacia to make a move. Hopefully there will be news soon.

