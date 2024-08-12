Many people fear theft when they travel in their camper vans and park in lonely, unattended places. Here's a Citroën Jumper that goes completely unnoticed. On the outside, it looks like a simple cargo van!

But no, it's a second-hand two-person camper van that comes with everything and can be yours for just €42,500 (approx. £36,400). It was registered in 2017, has 150,000 kilometres (93,205 miles) and is located in Vizcaya, Spain.

Very comfortable camper

This 'invisible' camper van uses a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 130 PS and includes air conditioning, cruise control, audio system, lighting sensor and rear camera, which comes in really handy in small spaces. Of course, its MOT is up to date.

As I mentioned, the camper is really complete and, for example, it adds stationary heating, toilet, shower, 90-litre fridge, sink, kitchen and dinette. More than enough equipment for any couple to travel in comfort and without depending on a campsite.

Very interesting price

But in addition to all of the above, we must add 2 cm Kaiflex insulation throughout the vehicle, a 200W solar panel, hot water and a 70x50 skylight with dimmable LED light. Both the fresh water and waste water tanks are 90 litres each.

The side windows are sliding and there is a 230V inverter and a LiFePo4 battery. What more could you ask for a camper worth less than €45,000 (£38,500)!

Unused camper for rent

The vehicle comes from a private owner, so it has not been in operation as a rental vehicle. As you can see in the photos, both the bodywork and the cab are in good condition.

Would you like more information or do you have any questions you would like to ask? Then go to the following Mundovan link and contact the advertiser, who will answer all your questions.

Source and photos: Mundovan