The Audi A6 e-tron caught our attention when it was first introduced. The saloon has good data for range and fast charging. When we recently put together a special on the electric cars with the lowest consumption, the car was once again right at the top. Now we want to know how well the Sportback version performs in comparison with its rivals - the BMW i5 and the Mercedes EQE.

Let's start with the external dimensions and the boot. At 4.93 metres, the Audi A6 e-tron lies between the longer BMW and the shorter EQE. It is the only model with a large tailgate, while the other two models are classic notchback models with a small boot lid. Once the rear seats are folded down, the Audi has the largest boot. It is also the only model with a frunk (boot under the bonnet).

Audi A6 e-tron BMW i5 Mercedes EQE Length 4,928 mm 5,060 mm 4,946 mm Width 1,923 mm 1,900 mm 1,961 mm Height 1,527-1,567 mm 1,505-1,515 mm 1,510 mm Boot capacity 502-1,422 litres

(plus 24 litres frunk) 520 litres 430 litres

Gallery: Audi A6 Sportback e-tron (2024)

41 Photos Audi

Let's continue with the drive and battery. Here we look at the rear-wheel drive A6 e-tron Performance with 270 kW and have searched for comparable models. However, both BMW and Mercedes only had weaker rear-wheel drive models (significantly better values in bold).

Audi A6 e-tron Perform. BMW i5 eDrive40 Mercedes EQE 350+ Drive system RWD 367 PS RWD 340 PS RWD 292 PS 0-62 mph 5.4 sec. 6.0 sec. 6.5 sec. Top speed 130 mph 120 mph 130 mph WLTP consumption 3.9-4.4 mi/kWh 3.6-3.8 mi/kWh 3.3-3.9 mi/kWh Net battery 94.9 kWh 81.2 kWh 96.0 kWh WLTP range 420-463 miles 341-356 miles 364-431 miles Charging power AC/DC 11/270 kW 11/205 kW 11/170 kW DC charging time

(10-80%) 21 min 30 min 32 min DC charging speed 3.2 kWh/min 1.9 kWh/min 2.2 kWh/min Base price £69,900 £67,695 £69,105

Due to the higher performance, it is no wonder that the A6 also sprints faster. But energy consumption also appears to be very low. The stated consumption figures for the Mercedes EQE are noticeably higher.

BMW i5 eDrive40: 13.5 kWh or 18.8 kWh/100 km?

In the case of the BMW i5, however, there is some ambiguity. We have inserted the values from the configurator. Alternatively, BMW gives much lower values that can allegedly be achieved in the configuration: 3.8-4.6 mi/kWh. We have asked BMW for clarification and will correct our information as soon as we have an answer. If the lower values apply, Audi and BMW would be at roughly the same level and we would bold the BMW values. However, this would make little difference to the overall picture.

Mercedes EQE:

The Audi is undoubtedly ahead in terms of range. The BMW is clearly lagging behind here - and this time without any ambiguity as the BMW simply has a smaller battery. With a maximum of 430 miles, the EQE is much longer than the BMW model, but it can't keep up either of them.

Finally, the Audi is also superior when it comes to fast charging. The charging speed (calculated by us from net capacity, charging stroke and charging time) is significantly higher than that of BMW and Mercedes. Which is no wonder, because the Audi is the only one with an 800-volt system. However, the more complex technology is probably also to blame for the high price of the A6 as Audi charges around £2,205 (i5) and £800 (EQE) more than the competition. As always in our competitor comparisons, we have ignored the equipment of the individual models.

The bottom line

There is no doubt that the Audi A6 e-tron is a real asset to the segment. We like the fact that the car has a large tailgate; this is a clear plus for everyday usability.

Our comparison with the competition for the (previous) base model also shows that neither the corresponding BMW i5 nor the Mercedes EQE can keep up. You pay a few per cent more than your rivals, but when it comes to the long-distance virtues - range, charging speed and consumption - Audi is ahead. And since the motorway is the preferred habitat for such a model, this is essential.