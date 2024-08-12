The fact that Chinese brands will eventually invade our market seems an irrefutable fact, especially as electric cars become more prevalent. Some will like it more and some will like it less, but right now, I wouldn't mind cars like the Jetour Traveller T2.

This is the Chinese copy of the Land Rover Defender and, seen from behind and from the side, it really looks quite similar. Do you know how much it costs in China? Just £15,400 at the current exchange rate! Why wouldn't anyone buy it?

With 4WD and LSD differential

Obviously, it doesn't have the same off-road appeal as the 'real' Defender. In fact, only some versions have four-wheel drive with central locking and an LSD (limited slip) rear differential. At least the off-road dimensions are good: 27º entry and 30º exit, plus 22 cm ground clearance and a 70 cm fording depth.

The mechanical range comprises two petrol options from turbocharged blocks, a 184 PS 1.5-litre and a 254 PS 2.0-litre, both mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is also a PHEV variant, which is only known to combine the 1.5-litre engine and an electric unit.

Jetour Traveller 2024

A low-cost 4x4? Only in price

The suspension on both axles is independent (McPherson front and multi-link rear) and, in order to avoid plagiarism lawsuits, the front end has a very different aesthetic to the British 4x4.

As you can see, the interior has a modern design and good materials. Specifically, it is available with 10.25-inch LCD digital instrumentation, 15.6-inch central screen, flattened multi-function steering wheel and a Sony audio system with 12 speakers.

Would it fit in the UK?

There is no shortage of electronic driving aids either, to the point that the Jetour Traveller T2 reaches level 2 semi-autonomous driving. And in terms of comfort there are heated and ventilated seats as well as a wireless smartphone charger.

I understand that Land Rover is reluctant to see vehicles of this type, but the Chinese are like that and, for the moment, this clone is only marketed in some South American countries. Now, the UK would be a perfect place to launch this vehicle, because, let's face it, Brits like to look the part. Or is the brand identity of a British cultural icon too strong to sway the public? Let us know what you think about it on our social media profiles.