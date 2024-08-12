Vauxhall has just rolled out the Astra Griffin, a special edition that’s packing more features than a Swiss Army knife – and at a price that won’t make your wallet weep. Available in both electric and petrol variants, this new kid on the block is here to make your ride smoother, smarter, and just plain cooler.

First up, the tech. The Astra Griffin isn’t just another pretty face; it’s got brains too. With a 10-inch colour touchscreen that’s basically a command centre for all things fun and functional, it’s fully loaded with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And for those who love a gadget, there’s a digital instrument cluster.

Gallery: Vauxhall Astra Griffin

3 Photos Vauxhall

But it’s not just about looking good and feeling cosy. The Astra Griffin also packs a punch in the safety department. LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection are all part of the standard equipment.

Let’s talk power. The Astra Electric Griffin is juiced up with a 54 kWh battery that’ll take you up to 258 miles on a single charge. Got range anxiety? Fear not. You can zap from 20 per cent to 80 per cent battery in just 26 minutes on a 100 kW rapid DC charger. Meanwhile, if you’re more of a petrol purist, the 1.2-litre turbo engine offers a peppy 130 PS.

But here’s the kicker: despite all these fancy features, the Astra Griffin won’t have you living on instant noodles to afford it. With the electric version starting at £34,995, it’s now £2,800 more affordable than the electric Astra before. The petrol version starts at £24,795, making it £2,775 cheaper than the Design trim. Vauxhall also has a special finance offer that lets you snag the electric model for the same monthly cost as the petrol one.

PCP representative examples

Astra Electric Griffin Astra Griffin OTR £34,995 £24,795 Customer deposit £2,000 £2,000 Term 60 months 48 months APR 4.5% 9.9% Annual Mileage (10p p/m excess) 8,000 8,000 GFV £12,883 £10,505 Monthly Payment £399 £399

The Astra Griffin is available for orders in the United Kingdom now with first deliveries scheduled for later this month.