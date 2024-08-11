If you want to drive Steve McQueen's Shelby Cobra, now's your chance! Mecum Auctions has one of the most famous American cars of all time in its garage, driven by a film legend.

The problem is, you'll need a big enough cheque to stand up to the competition from the many collectors interested in the Shelby. Mecum estimates that the Cobra could be worth between $1.25 and $1.5 million (£1 and £1.3 million).

The story

In fact, the first point of interest about this car is that it never belonged to McQueen. The first owner was film producer David L. Wolper, while the second was Elmer Bernstein, who then loaned the car to McQueen between 1965 and 1967.

The 289 V8 in the Shelby Cobra The interior of the Shelby Cobra

The car was subsequently sold to an American collector, before ending up in Switzerland in 2003 and the UK in 2006, where it remained until this year, covering a total of around 27,000 km (17,000 miles).

As the photos show, it is in good (but not perfect) condition. Although the car was repainted in the early 2000s and a roll bar and new 15" Halibrand wheels were added, the interior is particularly 'worn'.

Completely original

Collectors will certainly appreciate the fact that the bodywork and engine are completely original. Specifically, under the bonnet of the Cobra is a 4.7-litre V8 (the 289 engine) mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels alone.

The Shelby Cobra driven by Steve McQueen up for auction

What's more, the car is listed in the Shelby Register and is therefore considered a collector's item in its own right. So, if your bank account allows and you're a big fan of the Cobra and Steve McQueen, all you have to do is bid.