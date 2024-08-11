There's no denying it: Ford has discontinued important models such as the Fiesta and Mondeo in Europe, followed by the Focus in 2025. At the same time, its market share in Germany is falling steadily, as figures from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) show: 4.1 per cent in 2023. The most popular models were the Focus, Kuga and Puma. The Fiesta achieved 13,825 new registrations in its last (albeit not full) year.

In July 2024, the following picture emerges: market share in 2024 to date only 3.5 per cent. Focus ahead of Kuga and Puma. Dacia, for example, is at 2.6 per cent and has no commercial vehicle series.

But it's by no means the case that we don't like Ford. The Focus performed very well in the test a few months ago. Colleagues still fondly remember various Focus RS or the Fiesta ST. Many people in German-speaking countries like to reminisce about the past: their grandfather with the Granada, their childhood in the Taunus or Sierra, the Escort or Fiesta as their first car, childhood sins with the Capri. Or even little fun cars like the first Puma and the Streetka. So it is all the more disappointing to see the Capri name on a 2-tonne electric SUV.

And how does the Group itself see things? Ford Europe has spoken out via Romania (the home of our author Adrian Padeanu). The comments literally read: "While we understand that you are focussing on the "mainstream" segments, we would just like to highlight a few points as to why Ford is no longer present in all segments - and how well Puma and Kuga are doing in their respective segments:

The deliberate shift from "mainstream" segments to more profitable crossover, SUV and speciality segments is part of Ford's long-term strategy for Europe

The Puma is the best-selling car in the UK this year - with 99,200 vehicles sold in July 2024 (YTD), up 6.2% year-on-year

The Kuga has been Europe's best-selling plug-in hybrid for three consecutive years (2021-2023)

Total sales of the Kuga in July 2024 (YTD) are 65,700 - more than any other vehicle in the mid-size segment

Order intake for Ford's new electric Explorer and Capri is on track to support customers' transition to electrification. With Puma, Kuga, Mustang, Bronco - and Mach-E, Explorer and Capri - Ford offers a compelling range of vehicles that no other manufacturer can match."

And further: "We at Ford find it misleading when you claim in your article that: "When the Focus dies, the Mustang will be the only car in Ford's European line-up". This is factually incorrect. Besides the Mustang, Ford offers a wide range of cars that no other manufacturer can offer:

New Kuga and Puma - and an electric Puma coming soon. Brand new electric cars like Explorer and Capri - as well as Mustang Mach-E, Tourneo Courier, Tourneo Connect and Bronco."

We at Motor1 Germany spoke of the Mustang as the last "non-SUV car" in the product range. We wish Ford every success with its SUVs. Also in the interests of dealers, customers and employees.