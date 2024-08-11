The Fiat Multipla is a car that is still the subject of debate today. Some consider it aesthetically "ugly", yet 25 years ago it revolutionised the MPV segment by offering six seats in two rows. It was so innovative for its time (1999) that the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York included it in an exhibition on the car of the future.

It was designed by Roberto Giolito (who worked on the modern Fiat 500 in 2007 and the second generation Panda in 2011), who said: "The Fiat Multipla was an unusual idea because it represented warmth and unity. Perhaps we understand it better today, because it was too forward-looking and too innovative to be accepted".

A truly "exceptional" line

The Fiat Multipla was launched in 1999, and its name had already been heard in 1956, when Fiat launched the 600 Multipla, a small front-wheel-drive vehicle for up to six people.

Giolito and his team created an original design capable of comfortably accommodating six passengers in two rows of seats, plus luggage. The entire body is divided into two modules, and the arrangement of the headlamps on different levels gives the front end an unmistakeable appearance.

The three pairs of headlights are positioned to provide optimum illumination of the road: fog lights in the bumper, low beam lights in the grille and high beam lights high up under the windscreen.

The Fiat Multipla is also innovative in terms of production technology. Thanks to its space frame structure, it meets two requirements: high production flexibility and low factory investment.

The Multipla is 3.99 metres long, 1.87 metres wide and 1.67 metres high, but its original design makes it a versatile MPV. At the same time, it offers the manoeuvrability of a saloon and, thanks to good all-round visibility, is also suitable for everyday use in city traffic.

On board, the controls are positioned high up to maximise the freedom of movement of passengers in the first row. The gear lever, for example, is ergonomically designed and the central instrument cluster, positioned slightly to the right of the steering wheel, is easy to read without having to look away from the road for long periods. The greater distance between the driver and the steering wheel also helps to avoid eyestrain.

The modularity of the passenger compartment, created by the individually foldable and removable second-row seats, also makes it possible to obtain a boot volume of up to 1,900 litres. The rear centre seat can be moved and folded down to form a table, and a large-capacity fridge powered by the vehicle's battery, for example, can be fitted in place of the first-row centre seat.

The Multipla's platform and engines are derived from the Fiat Bravo. At the time of its market launch, the Fiat Multipla was available with four engines: the 103 PS 1.6 16V petrol, the 1.9 JTD turbodiesel with 115 PS initially (later 120 PS) and two engines capable of running on alternative fuels.

The Fiat Multipla blupower (since 2004 Natural Power) runs on natural gas, while the Fiat Multipla bipower can run on petrol or natural gas. Both engines deliver 90 PS. As part of the Athena project for the city of Naples, some examples of the Fiat Multipla were equipped in 2000 with an advanced hybrid engine combining a petrol engine and an electric motor.

The petrol and turbodiesel versions are produced at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, while the CNG versions come off the production line at the former Alfa Romeo plant in Arese.

The Fiat Multipla is equipped as standard with numerous safety systems, including the ESP electronic stability programme and six airbags. It is already equipped with Isofix fixings for child seats and, in 2004, it was the first Fiat to have a hands-free system with Bluetooth technology.

Many years, but a good product

In June 2004, the Multipla was launched in Italy with a new body. The characteristic step between the bonnet and the windscreen has been removed and the front end is reminiscent of the 2003 Fiat Idea. In April 2006 it underwent further minor modifications (new fabrics and new instrument graphics).

Production ended in February 2010 with a total of 343,841 units. Between 2010 and 2013, the Multipla was built under licence by the Chinese car manufacturer Zotye under the name of the Zotye M300 electric car. In Europe, it gave way to other Fiat cars, the 500L and 500L Living.