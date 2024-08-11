Capable of dividing enthusiasts like few cars in history, the Alfa Romeo SZ is one of the most memorable icons of the House of the Biscione in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Designed by Bertone, the sports car from Arese immediately caused a stir with its boxy and personal lines, but also with its driving qualities and refined mechanics.

Presented at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show, over time the SZ has become a collector's model not because only 1,036 examples were produced but for it's uniqueness. And finally, one has ended up at auction on Bring A Trailer.

Swift and precise

Specifically, the SZ in the auction is example number 993. Like all Alfa Romeo SZs produced, it is painted in Alfa Red with a contrasting grey roof and 16-inch alloy wheels on Pirelli P Zero Rosso 205/55 front and 225/50 rear tyres, which - as Bring A Trailer's description reads - were fitted in 2024.

The SZ is based on the mechanicals of the 75 IMSA competition car and mounts the 3.0 V6 'Busso' with 210 PS, all delivered to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 0-62 mph sprint is 7 seconds and the top speed is 1523 mph, but these figures are just the tip of the iceberg of Alfa Romeo's qualities.

Bring A Trailer Alfa Romeo SZ (1991) at auction Bring A Trailer Alfa Romeo SZ, the V6 Busso

In addition to the bodywork in Modar (a thermoplastic material) that brought the weight down to 1,260 kg and the independent suspension at the front and De Dion bridge suspension at the rear, the SZ's set-up was incredibly precise for a car of its time, so much so that the company claimed lateral acceleration of up to 1.1 g at the time.

The interior and its history

The interior of the Alfa Romeo is also well finished, with the classic circular instrumentation, MOMO steering wheel and brown leather seats. To complete the equipment, there are headrests with Zagato Design logo, air conditioning, JVC CD audio system and electric windows.

Bring A Trailer Alfa Romeo SZ, the interior

The model was initially registered in Japan, before being sold in Canada and the United States. In total, it has covered around 13,000 km (8,000 miles) and has recently undergone a series of services, including replacement of engine mounts, spark plugs and the electrical system, while sound-absorbing material was applied to the inside of the bonnet.

So far, $63,000 (about £48,000) has been offered for the SZ, but there is still time to take home a piece of Italian history.