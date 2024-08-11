On the Tuesday before British Grand Prix at Silverstone a handful of media are welcomed into the Jochen Rindt building. It is the location on the Red Bull Campus in Milton Keynes where Red Bull Powertrains and Ford are working away with hundreds of employees on Red Bull's own engine project for 2026.

That year, both the engine and chassis regulations will undergo a major overhaul in F1. On the engine side, the MGU-H will disappear, but the percentage of electric power will go up considerably to an almost fifty-fifty split with the internal combustion engine. The V6 has to run on sustainable fuels.

Just as big a change for Red Bull is that Honda leaves as its engine partner that year. Currently, all Red Bull Racing and RB engines are still produced in Japan. But as Honda will join forces with Aston Martin, Red Bull has taken its fate into its own hands by creating its own engines, for the first time in its 20-year existence.

As the energy drinks giant faces its biggest challenge to date, Red Bull Powertrains is offering a rare look behind doors that are normally closed.

The day starts with a reception in MK7, the building where many Red Bull cars from previous F1 seasons are on display. After that it is time to head over to the Red Bull Powertrains facility, where Christian Horner and Ford Motorsports chief Mark Rushbrook explain that work on the building started early 2022.

Work on the ICE section (internal combustion engine) began first, followed by the ERS department early this year, dealing with the electrical components of the engine that will become even more important under the 2026 regulations.

After we are told that it is strictly forbidden to take photos - with work in full swing - we walk towards 'Brodie's Boulevard'.

This hallway is named after Steve Brodie, an employee who was one of the first to come over from Mercedes HPP in August 2021 and played an important role in setting up the Powertrains facility. His official title is 'Head of Power Unit Operations', which means Brodie is in charge of the ICE and ERS build shops to make sure Red Bull-Ford build it to the correct specifications, standards and consistency.

One of the engines can be seen immediately upon entering. "This was the very first combustion engine we made," Horner explains. "The fire-up of this V6 was in August 2022. Dietrich Mateschitz was able to hear this first ever Red Bull engine just before he passed away. After his death we decided to label all our engines as DM, so Dietrich will always be at the heart of Red Bull cars."

Horner adds that after initial talks, the engine on display also played a role in convincing Ford to join the project when negotiations between Red Bull and Porsche broke down. "When it became clear that it wouldn't work for Red Bull with Porsche, I literally received Christian Horner's email address, sent him an email and asked 'hey, maybe you want to talk to us?'", Rushbrook explains.

It has led to the current partnership, which is different from the earlier plans with Porsche. Ford does not demand a say in the F1 team itself to the extent that Porsche did. "We are not saying 'you have to do it like this'. No, Red Bull has been in Formula 1 for years, so we mainly ask them what they need from us to be successful together.

"Based on our initial discussions, we were only going to contribute to the electrical parts of the 2026 engine, but now we are also contributing to the turbocharger and testing rigs for the combustion engine, also because Ford already had knowledge or equipment for that."

Brodie's Boulevard leads to the engine store, where various engine parts can be found sorted. From there, it goes to the cleaning area and then to the build shop, where the internal combustion engines are assembled. As everything has to be spotless and precise, this assembly area looks more like a laboratory than a regular workshop. One half is for a V6 engine, the other for a single cylinder, which is used to make development more efficient.

"I'm obviously a bit biased, but the set-up we have here looks even more state-of-the-art than what Mercedes has," Brodie smiles. "But it should be, as I had a lot of freedom to come up with this set-up myself."

When it comes to testing, Brodie hands over to Florian Niehaves. The German engineer previously worked at AVL, where Red Bull also bought gear for the engine facility, and now works directly for the Powertrains project.

He leads us into the next room, which is somewhat reminiscent of mission control for space missions. This is the hub for multiple testing rigs of individual engine components before they go onto the full power unit.

Manufacturers have to comply with strict testing rules in Formula 1. Each engine facility is only allowed to have three test benches for a full power unit, three for a single cylinder and two for the ERS. Red Bull Powertrains indicates that it is close to the limit of what is allowed in terms of equipment.

With the infrastructure currently in place in the Jochen Rindt building, Red Bull Powertrains says it can supply a total of four F1 teams with engines. It means that next to Red Bull Racing and the RB team, there is room for two more customer teams, although that is not the plan for 2026.

"We have been approached by different teams, some are probing to see who will have the most competitive engine," Horner explains. "But our focus is fully on the two Red Bull teams at the moment, because we want to walk before we run. If something might come up later, then we are open to the right partner."

Horner adds that the financial rules for engine supplies also need changing. "Because supplying an engine to a customer is a loss making exercise based on the FIA pricing. I now almost have sympathy for Cyril", he jokes, referring to former Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul with whom he entertained a frosty relationship.

After the assembly and test areas, the tour is almost over, but Horner says: "This was not on the initial programme, but let's have a look at the design offices as well." Taking photos is once again strictly forbidden, as the screens are full of figures and design sketches that are far too complicated for the humble journalists attending, but would be of interest to competitors.

The Red Bull Campus has grown considerably since the Jaguar team was acquired in 2005, with a total of 1,800 employees working there today. The journey has required more and more buildings in Milton Keynes and the in-house engine project should be the latest step.

After frustrations with Renault's performance and Honda's decision to quit, Red Bull is banking on this project to integrate the engine and chassis even better and above all to no longer be dependent on an engine supplier.

"We take fate fully into our own hands now. Apart from Ferrari, we are the only team in F1 to have the engine and chassis departments at the same campus heading into 2026. Even Mercedes has two different locations," Horner refers to Brackley and Brixworth. "It may seem an impossible task, but we think it has long-term benefits."

More important is just how competitive the engine will be, but that is a question no one can answer - not in Milton Keynes, nor at any other manufacturer.

"We are currently meeting all our own targets and milestones, but we have no idea where the opposition stands," says Rushbrook. "Our motto should be: under-promise and over-deliver."