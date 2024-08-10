These are not good times for small cars. More and more regulations at European level on data protection, assistance systems and emissions are making small cars so much more expensive that many manufacturers are taking them out of the programme. The latest victim is the Mitsubishi Space Star. As confirmed to us, it will be withdrawn from the programme at the end of 2024/beginning of 2025.

The Mitsubishi Space Star can still be ordered in Germany. The basic version currently starts at €11,990. However, this does not include air conditioning, which is only available in the "Select" from €13,590. According to the press spokesperson, there are still enough existing and stock vehicles to supply interested parties.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Space Star (2022) and accessories

12 Photos

The Space Star has been on the market since 2012, with the last facelift taking place in 2021. The death blow for the old warhorse: From July 2024, all new cars must be equipped with a large number of assistance systems in accordance with EU regulations and the UN rules on cyber security and software updates for networked vehicles introduced at the same time.

Implementing this would make the small Mitsubishi much more expensive. This can be clearly seen in the recently revised Kia Picanto, which starts at €16,690 (£15,595 OTR in the UK). For just €100 more, the larger Mitsubishi Colt based on the Renault Clio is available in the basic version with 67 PS, including air conditioning and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. This model therefore takes the place of the Space Star. You will soon be able to read about how the basic Colt drives in our test report.

What other compact cars are there below the Polo small car class? The VW Up has been gone for some time now, as has the Renault Twingo. It is set to return in 2026 as an affordable retro-style electric car. Until then, Fiat will continue to build the Panda with a combustion engine, which currently starts at €14,990.

The 500 with a combustion engine is dead, but the electrified 500 with a mild hybrid is due to arrive in 2025. The Fiat Grande Panda is coming soon with a 100 PS petrol engine, it could start at around €15,000 like its technical brother Citroën C3. Suzuki will bury the Ignis and Jimny by the end of 2024. Hyundai still offers the i10, which costs a good €17,000. It remains to be seen whether MG will launch a version of the MG3 with a simpler engine.