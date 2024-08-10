There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the Lamborghini Temerario, the sports car from Sant'Agata, heir to the Huracan, which will make its debut at Pebble Beach on 16 August 2024. A period model, it will bid farewell to the naturally-aspirated V10 engine in favour of a rechargeable powertrain based on a new turbocharged V8.

For the moment, there are no official photos or videos, but thanks to the YouTube channel Ncars, we can get a first glimpse of the Lamborghini Temerario, along with the sound of its engine.

A loud engine?

The typical sound of a V8, husky and baritone, which at idle is certainly very different from that of the V10. But you don't have to worry about supercharging. As we've seen and heard, the new Lamborghini engine will reach 10,000 rpm and has power to spare.

The new powertrain making its debut on the Temerario will deliver some 900 PS and 730 Nm of torque in total, extracted from the twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 and three electric motors. All-wheel drive, an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the option of driving exclusively in electric mode will all be available.

Unmistakably Lamborghini

As for styling, the Lamborghini Temerario (a name yet to be confirmed but which, given the registration at the patent office, is more than likely) takes up the classic Lamborghini lines: angular and clear, with numerous hexagonal elements, starting with the cluster light passing through the exhaust tailpipe, placed in a raised position as on the Revuelto.

There are no images of the interior but we expect a layout in line with that of the Revuelto, with digital instrumentation, a central infotainment monitor and the right number of physical controls, so as not to divert too much attention from driving.