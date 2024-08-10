Jaguar's first and so far only electric car, the I-Pace, has recently ceased to be configurable. But a replacement is planned. Details of the British brand's plans for the future have been leaking out more and more recently.

It was only in July that the brand announced that it would be cancelling five of its six model series. Production of the Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type already ended in May, while production of the E-Pace and I-Pace at Magna Steyr will be discontinued in December. Only the F-Pace mid-size SUV is to remain on the market until 2025.

These models are to be replaced by electric cars, as Jaguar still intends to switch completely to electric vehicles from 2025. Between the discontinuation of the old models and the launch of the new ones, there will be a period in which it will not be possible to buy a new Jaguar, Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover told Autocar.

In December, Jaguar plans to preview the first new electric car with a design study: a Gran Turismo costing around €120,000 (approx. £103,000) with a range of 435 miles and an all-wheel drive with over 585 PS.

In addition to the Gran Turismo, a large SUV and a large saloon are also planned. The SUV is to compete against the Bentley Bentayga, the saloon against the Bentley Flying Spur. Both models will be well over five metres long and will compete in the premium luxury class. These two models are due to be launched on the market by 2028.

Managing Director Rawdon Glover wants to revamp the entire Jaguar range

In an interview with Motor1 Italy, Glover also spoke of three new models that will be larger, more exclusive and more expensive than previous Jaguars. The first model to be launched will be a Gran Turismo over five metres long with an electric drive and a range of around 435 miles.

The Jaguar models of the next generation will be completely new in terms of appearance and technology. Glover told Autocar that today's electric cars all look very similar "because they have spent too much time in the wind tunnel for range reasons." The new Jaguar vehicles should buck this trend.

According to Autocar, the cars will have long bonnets and be minimalist but have imposing front ends, adorned with a new logo. The LED lights at the front and rear are to be so narrow that they are almost invisible when switched off. The cars will no longer have a rear windscreen - just like the Polestar 4.

The bottom line

Jaguar is not abandoning its plan to radically remodel its model range. While other brands are postponing the transformation towards electromobility because demand is currently weakening, the British brand is staying the course. However, the new models will certainly not be affordable models, but luxury class cars. Large numbers are therefore not to be expected.

Our cover picture is not a teaser photo of a new Jaguar model, but shows the F-Type Coupé.