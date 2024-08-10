The most powerful Range Rover Sport ever becomes even more special. Edition Two of the SV adds a number of specific customisations and further enhances equipment, with an even greater emphasis on style and performance.

Comfort also continues to feature in Edition Two, with a number of improvements to the suspension and cabin. Here's what's new.

Pushing hard even in bends

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is still powered by the 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild hybrid V8 producing 635 PS and 750 Nm, enabling 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. A special carbon pack saves an impressive 76 kilograms.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Sunrise Copper Satin Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two exhaust system

The pack includes 23-inch carbon-fibre alloy wheels, Brembo carboceramic brake discs and a carbon-fibre bonnet. In addition, the new Pilot Sport S 5 tyres (275/40 R23 front and 305/35 R23 rear) help to increase the Land Rover's maximum lateral acceleration by up to 1.2g (0.1g more than standard tyres).

As on the 'normal' versions, the Range Rover Sport SV's posture is supported by the 6D Dynamics suspension, which also features active roll control.

All that remains is to choose the style

In terms of styling, Edition Two offers four new personalisation themes: Blue Nebula, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin and Ligurian Black Gloss. Each of these themes includes a specific paint finish, specially designed 23-inch wheels and a range of body details.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two interior

In addition, the interior of the Land Rover features leather upholstery in different colours depending on the theme chosen at the time of configuration, although the customer can always choose to change the colour or add other options such as roof paint or brake callipers.

SV Performance seats, the SV logo on the door sills and the presence of SV mode, which takes the suspension, engine, steering, transmission and exhausts to their most extreme level, have also been confirmed. Prices and availability in the UK will be announced in the coming weeks.