The performance car game never stops, and with the advent of electric cars, it can reach heights unthinkable just a few years ago, with the power of a hypercar at the service of everyday models. All you need is a healthy bank account.

The ever-expanding group will be joined in 2026 by an AMG super SUV that will challenge the likes of the Lotus Eletre, BMW XM, Porsche K1 (not definitive name) and the production version of the Lamborghini Lanzador, to name but a few.

It will be a fully electric SUV, based on the dedicated AMG.EV platform, on which the German manufacturer's next battery-powered saloon is also based. We give you a taste of what it might look like in our exclusive rendering.

A high-wheel coupe

What shape should a sporty SUV take? It certainly needs to be elegant, both to express its sportiness from the outset and to be as aerodynamically efficient as possible - a key theme when it comes to electric cars.

The next AMG SUV will therefore offer coupe-like lines, with a rear window that is not too steeply raked. As is the case with the various Mercedes GLC and GLE coupes. What will be completely new, however, is the front end.

Motor1.com Mercedes-AMG SUV EV, rendered by Motor1.com

Inspired by that of the AMG Vision Concept, an electric sports car prototype unveiled in 2022, it will feature a wedge-shaped nose, specially designed to split the air in the best possible way. Naturally, there will be no grille under the bonnet, no engine to 'breathe' through, and the light signature will be unprecedented. On the sides, luminous segments will form the shape of a star (the Mercedes logo), joined by a thin strip of light that will run along the entire front.

Generally speaking, we expect the styling to be both sporty and elegant, with no sharp edges but flowing, smooth shapes. Length is expected to be just over 5 metres, with a wheelbase of 3 metres.

An innovative base

In terms of powertrain, the AMG super SUV will be based, as we said, on the AMG.EV platform, ready to make its debut in 2025 with the GT, which has been anticipated for some time by official photos. The platform is designed specifically for electric cars with an emphasis on performance achieved through weight reduction.

AMG's electric GT Concept Vision Mercedes-AMG

As for the powertrain, according to the company itself, it will be made up of axial-flow electric motors powered by a new 800-volt battery pack characterised by higher levels of electrical voltage, chemistry and energy density than those of current batteries. Power output is expected to reach 1,000 PS, ready to be increased on even more powerful versions. Arrival is scheduled for 2026.