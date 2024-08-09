The Nissan GT-R has been saying goodbye to Europe for some time now. 'Godzilla' has left the Old Continent since 2022 due to the latest exhaust noise regulations, while in many other markets around the world (such as the domestic one in Japan) it continues to be sold and constantly updated.

Nissan, however, is also looking ahead to the future generation, which will in all likelihood return to Europe also thanks to the strong push for electrification.

A forced choice

In an interview with Autocar, Ivan Espinosa (head of the brand's global product strategy) admitted that the brand's future sports cars will be increasingly electrified. A transition almost forced by European regulations, which in fact make it uneconomic to sell models like the GT-R in Europe.

Nissan Hyper Force concept

All that remains to be seen at this point is whether the future Japanese sports car will feature a plug-in hybrid or an exclusively electric powertrain. According to the most recent statements from Nissan's top management, the company seems more inclined towards a 100% battery-powered version, the shape of which may already have been anticipated.

Towards the first electric GT-R

The 'mother' of the future GT-R could be the Hyper Force concept, shown at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. A prototype with exaggerated futuristic lines, it could be used as the basis for the production model which could arrive by 2030.

Nissan GT-R Skyline Edition

The concept is equipped with two motors arranged on the front and rear axles, for a total power output of 1,360 PS. A figure to be taken with a pinch of salt in the case of the production model which could, however, be equipped with solid-state batteries.

These new-generation batteries will make their debut in Nissan's range in 2028 and will have twice the energy density and three times the charging speed of current batteries. A solution that could also find a place in the most extreme GT-R ever.