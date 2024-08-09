At Monterey Car Week there is also room for a cinema hypercar. It is the Pininfarina B95 Gotham, a special model born from the collaboration between the Italian manufacturer and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

The dream super sports car is being shown at The Quail event on 16 August and to celebrate this event, new photos have been released taken in Los Angeles together with the legendary Tumbler, the car used by Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Bruce Wayne's philosophy

Pininfarina says that the B95 Gotham is inspired by the ideas and vision of Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter ego, reflecting his passion for high innovation, sustainable technology and elegance.

Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina B95 Gotham cars together with Batman's Tumbler

Indeed, looking at the hypercar, these are precisely the first concepts that come to mind. We already know a lot about it, starting with the platform, shared with the Battista. In fact, installed in the underbody is a 120 kWh battery pack that powers four electric motors, one for each wheel.

The total power output is 1,900 PS and 2,360 Nm, while the claimed 0-62 mph sprint is less than 2 seconds and the top speed touches 217 mph.

A very rare monster

The range has not been declared, but it should not be far from the 280-310 miles of the Battista. Recharging speed, on the other hand, is up to 270 kW direct current, with the ability to go from 20 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.

Pininfarina Automobiles Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham, the interior

Only 10 B95s will be produced, with the Gotham being made as a one-off), all with a starting price of €4.5 million (approx. £3.87 million). A figure to be taken with a pinch of salt, considering the infinite customisation possibilities made available by Automobili Pininfarina, capable of raising the final bill more or less significantly.