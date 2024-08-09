There are very few pure off-road vehicles left on the market. Between discontinued models and others that have evolved into more "civilised" SUVs, old-school off-road vehicles are an endangered species. Or expensive, like the Mercedes G-Class.

Fortunately, there is still the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Land Rover Defender. But those who mourn the old Defender can now find a new alternative: The Ineos Grenadier, a model that focuses on a boxy design and simple construction. A model that is unique on the market and has an equally original interior.

The dashboard

If the modern trend is to reduce the presence of physical controls as much as possible and centralise all functions on screens, the Ineos goes in the opposite direction. Buttons and levers are very present on the Grenadier's dashboard, which is inspired by the world of jets (even in the console mounted above the occupants).

All functions can be physically operated, making them easy to use even when wearing work gloves. They are also not hidden away in submenus. However, there is a central 12.3-inch display for the infotainment, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is equipped with an off-road-specific navigation system that allows you to memorise the return route.

There is also a large plastic handle on the passenger side to hold on to during intensive off-road driving.

Workmanship and materials

In addition to hard plastic, the Ineos off-roader has leather and satin-finished steel upholstery, which conveys an impression of care, but more importantly of robustness. The Recaro seats are made of hard-wearing, washable fabric, while leather seats are available as an option.

Ineos Grenadier, the test in Scotland

The overall quality is high and the assembly is solid. Overall, you have the feeling of sitting in a vehicle that is built to last.

The space on offer

The angular lines of the Ineos Grenadier make it possible to maximise the space (especially for the head) of the passengers. You sit just as comfortably in the front as in the back, while the boot is quite large with a volume of 1,152 to 2,035 litres. The loading sill is quite high at 90 cm, while the 70:30 opening locker doors are convenient and allow good access, but they can be a hindrance in car parks.

Ineos Grenadier, the boot

The load area is large and flat, and there are also side rails to better accommodate luggage and equipment. This is especially true for the 5-seater version, but a 7-seater variant is also available as an alternative.