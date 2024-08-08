Volkswagen is turning up the heat this August with the launch of four sizzling new Golf models in the United Kingdom. All four turbocharged titans – the Golf GTI Clubsport, Golf R, Golf R Estate, and Golf R Black Edition – are available for orders in Britain starting today.

First up, the Golf GTI Clubsport. Fresh off its grand reveal at the Nürburgring, a venue known for separating the race cars from the grocery getters, this beast is ready to roll in the UK. With 300 bhp under the bonnet, it rockets from 0 to 62 mph in a blistering 5.6 seconds and tops out at 155 mph. Visually, the Clubsport model flaunts a honeycomb grille, LED matrix headlights, and 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels. All this can be yours for a cool £41,655.

Next in the lineup are the Golf R and R Estate. Sporting 333 bhp – 13 more ponies than their predecessors – these models come equipped with the DCC adaptive chassis control system, ensuring that every twist and turn is handled with grace and grit. The turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, coupled with a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive, guarantees a driving experience that’s both exhilarating and composed. Prices start at £43,320 for the Golf R and £44,685 for the R Estate.

Last but definitely not least, the Golf R Black Edition enters the scene as the absolute range-topper. With the same 333-bhp engine as its R siblings, this model adds a dash of darkness with black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and a performance package. It hits 62 mph in a lightning-quick 4.6 seconds and maxes out at 168 mph. It even comes with racetrack-specific driving modes for those who like to have fun at the track on the weekends. This shadowy speedster is priced at £44,570.

Source: Volkswagen