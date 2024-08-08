The mid-range SUV is one of the market leaders. Upscale equipment, plenty of space for family and luggage, numerous technical gimmicks and a large selection of engines.

For years, more and more models have been trying to challenge the VW Tiguan 's market position. It has already gone through many years and through trends and yet it has always managed to maintain its position as the top dog, no matter who came along. Now another soon-to-be newcomer from China wants to claim some of the market share for itself. The Jaecoo J7, a compact SUV from the dual brand Omoda & Jaecoo that has been specially developed to meet the needs of Europeans.

Exterior

On the outside, the Jaecoo J7 and the new VW Tiguan differ primarily in their lines. The Chinese model is more angular, inspired by the off-road vehicles of the past - the Wolfburger with more curves, more and more similar to the streamlined shape of the ID series.

The Jaecoo J7 already shows its technical affinity on the outside: electrically retractable handles, multi-level LED lights at the front and rear with a kind of pixel LED structure and light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design.

The Tiguan follows a different concept: rounded, aerodynamic shapes, medium-sized single-level front lights, strip lighting at the front and rear, manual door handles and a generous wheelbase. This earned it a nomination for "Car of the Year 2025"

Jaecoo Jaecoo J7 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Jaecoo J7 4.5 metres 1.86 metres 1.68 metres 2.67 metres Volkswagen Tiguan 4.54 metres 1.84 metres 1.66 metres 2.68 metres

Interior

The interior of the Chinese Jaecoo J7 is spacious and unpretentious. Standard equipment also includes features such as double glazing and electrically adjustable and heated front seats as well as heated rear seats.

The stylistic design of the dashboard is reminiscent of the square shapes of the bodywork, with numerous storage compartments. The typical clean look that is so popular at the moment. Nevertheless, there is still a 10.25-inch digital screen for the driver. The vertical infotainment system measures 14.8 inches and is located in the centre of the dashboard. It is equipped with the Qualcomm 8155 Snapdragon processor familiar from smartphones.

Speaking of spaciousness: there is plenty of room on board for all five passengers. The situation is different with luggage. The boot capacity is 412 litres, which is below the average for the segment.

Jaecoo J7, the inside

There is clearly more going on in the interior of the third generation of the VW Tiguan. However, nobody has to do without technology here.

In the centre of the dashboard is either a 12.9-inch or 15-inch (optional) infotainment system from the fourth generation of the Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB4). There are physical shortcuts to the most important settings.

The quality is typical for VW and nobody has to complain about a lack of space either. The seats now come with several new upholstery options, including the ergoActive premium seats. The boot capacity here is a proud 652 litres - one more small car luggage compartment.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, the innards

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment capacity Jaecoo J7 10.25 inch 14.8 inch 412-1,338 litres Volkswagen Tiguan 10.20 inch 12.9 - 15 inch 652-1,650 litres

Engines

In Europe, the Jaecoo J7 will be offered with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 145 PS. This has already been developed with alternative fuels and hybrid options in mind, although these will only be added to the portfolio at a later date. The complete compact SUV is not yet available in the UK but a market launch is imminent with first deliveries at the end of 2024.

The J7 comes with a dual-clutch automatic transmission and "Intelligent AWD" all-wheel drive as standard. A hydraulic splitter ensures that the torque can be distributed up to 50/50 between the two axles. A plug-in hybrid version, which has already been announced in China, will also be launched on the European market at a later date.

Jaecoo Jaecoo J7 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

In contrast to the Chinese model, the VW Tiguan is already available in many variants. Diesel, petrol, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid - the preferred engine for everyone. These are always combined with a DSG automatic gearbox and, in the non-electrified variants, also with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The petrol engines are the 2.0-litre TSI with 204 or 265 PS with all-wheel drive and dual-clutch transmission. The diesels are available as 2.0-litre TDIs with 150 PS and front-wheel drive or with 193 PS and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The electrified Tiguan is available as a mild hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI with 130 PS or 150 PS or as a plug-in hybrid in the combination of a 1.5-litre TSI eHybrid with 204 PS or 272 PS and a 19.7 kWh battery, which should enable purely electric driving for up to 62 miles.

Model Petrol Diesel Mild hybrid petrol Plug-in hybrid petrol Jaecoo J7 1.6 Turbo 145 PS n.a. in planning in planning Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI, 265 PS 2.0 TDI, 150 PS

2.0 TDI, 193 PS 1.5 eTSI, 130 PS

1.5 eTSI, 150 PS 1.5 eHybrid, 204 PS

1.5 eHybrid, 272 PS

Prices

Jaecoo has not yet communicated prices for the European market, but these are likely to start at around €40,000 (approx. £34,000) with a view to other markets. Prices for the VW Tiguan start at £34,075.