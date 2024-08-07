Semaphore, semaphore, what was that again? 'A semaphore is a programming construct that acts as a signal or counter for controlling access to a shared resource. Alternatively, the waving alphabet used by flags on ships. Don't feel any smarter now? Don't worry about it.

Just memorise the signal. Because what Rolls-Royce is pulling out of the hat for Monterey Car Week 2024 also has a signalling effect. It is bright yellow - inside and out - and goes by the name of Spectre Semaphore. On 16 August, the British company will unveil it as a world premiere at this year's "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering", a prestigious meeting for unique cars.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore (2024) Monterey Car Week

13 Photos Rolls-Royce

The semaphore mentioned at the beginning of this article stands for the colour of this particular Spectre: "Semaphore Yellow". While series-produced Rolls-Royces often don't stand out due to their upbeat colour scheme, customised and one-off luxury liners like to attract attention.

And this Spectre here is particularly eye-catching. The bonnet bears a work of art that took a total of 160 hours to paint. This silver-yellow LSD trip required silver paint and several coats of clear lacquer to guarantee a seamless surface. "Marbled Paint Spill" is what Rolls-Royce calls it - a homage to the Golden State, inspired "by the casual elegance of the Californian coast".

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore (2024) Monterey Car Week Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore (2024) Monterey Car Week

But just a special colour scheme is of course not enough for the exclusive luxury meeting, which is why the bright yellow concept continues to show its most radiant side in the interior. Do you still recognise the yellow interior from the VW New Beetle? The trendy turn of the millennium seems to be back.

The interior of the first all-electric Rolls-Royce also features a combination of "Bespoke Lemon Yellow" and "Citrine Yellow". Seats, doors and instrument panel shine back brighter than the coastal sun. Even details such as the instrument dials have been considered.

As a contrast, the Brits have opted for a high-gloss lacquered bespoke wood set, grey material accents and a touch of Cashmere Grey with silver mica flakes. This sparkles nicely in direct light.

If you're thinking to yourself, "Oh, I'd love to cruise through the August sunshine in this," you must firstly be fast and secondly be travelling far. The Spectre Semaphore was only built once worldwide. It can only be purchased from authorised Rolls-Royce dealers in the United States. A "Pebble Beach 2024" plaque identifies the ship as a one-off.