The German car manufacturers are reacting to the fact that the Chinese market has recently withdrawn its love from them - in favour of its own local Chinese market. Volkswagen recently announced its intention to flood the land of smiles with a monstrous new portfolio. BMW is not going quite as far, but is at least offering the Chinese their favourite Munich model in a version specially developed for them.

It is in fact the first BMW X3 with a long wheelbase. As you know, China loves more space and comfort in the rear. They now get this in the new X3 (G45) thanks to 11 centimetres more wheelbase and exterior length. The mid-size SUV has grown to 4,865 millimetres, while the new distance between the axles is 2,975 millimetres. The width of 1,920 millimetres and the height of 1,660 millimetres remain unchanged. BMW is talking about the largest dimensions in the competitive environment.

Chinese customers usually opt for a lot of equipment and not quite as much engine. The long China X3 is therefore offered with the two four-cylinder petrol engines 25L xDrive with 190 PS/310 Nm and 30L xDrive with 258 PS/400 Nm. These two variants are also produced in the country itself. The third model is the X3 M50 xDrive (3.0-litre six-cylinder with 398 PS) with a short wheelbase. Like all other X3s for the global market, this model comes from the US plant in Spartanburg. All variants are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

However, the long X3 is not only longer, it also gets some equipment details specially tailored to the Chinese market. The M sports package is standard and comes with more body elements in body colour and accents in titanium bronze. The illuminated kidney grille is also standard.

Inside, there are two-tone sports seats in a material "with leather-like properties". Glass applications for selected controls are available as an option. What we will probably have to wait a long time for in Europe - in addition to the luxurious legroom - are standard comfort cushions and a centre armrest with integrated storage for wirelessly charging suitable smartphones. Another highlight according to BMW: the panoramic glass roof with optional skylounge lighting in several colours and modern graphic display.

The new BMW iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 9 enables the use of numerous digital services available exclusively in China. The content of the BMW Digital Premium programme is also tailored to the needs and requirements of Chinese customers.

The long-wheelbase X3 was conceived by the manufacturer "in close co-operation between developers at the BMW Group headquarters in Munich and in Shenyang". Both models are produced at the Shenyang site. At the Lydia plant there is the newest production facility in the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture.

The X3 is the most successful BMW in China. The predecessor model was also the brand's best-selling vehicle worldwide in 2023. Around 156,000 units of the X3 were delivered to customers in China alone. This means that the Mercedes GLC competitor accounted for around 40 per cent of all X model sales in China. Alongside the X1 and X5, it is now the third SUV to be given its own variant for the Chinese market.