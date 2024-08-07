The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is drawing ever closer and hardly a day now passes without the teaser of a new model expected at the Californian event being published. Today it is the turn of Touring Superleggera, the historic Milanese coachbuilder, which has used a video to anticipate the presentation of a new model.

The star of the short film is the rear of the car, accompanied by the 'save the date' set for 16 August 2024.

New chapter

We know nothing about the new Touring Superleggera. Only the rear end can be seen - shrouded in shadow - with a hint of a spoiler and nothing more. The shapes look rounded and modern, but it is clearly too little to even try to guess at the general lines of the car, which will almost certainly be a coupé.

The distinguishing feature on which emphasis is placed is the presence of the old Touring Superleggera logo, the one used from the 1930s onwards. A time when Touring went from being a 'simple' coachbuilder to becoming an increasingly well-known and appreciated brand, capable of creating some of the most beautiful cars of the era.

So we just have to wait until 16 August 2024 for the world premiere of the new Touring Superleggera at Pebble Beach 2024, one of the most eagerly awaited events of Monterey Car Week.