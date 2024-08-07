One of the largest car exporters, Chery Automobile, had actually been planning to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the second half of 2024, but nothing has happened yet.

Since Omoda 5 and Jaecoo J7 obviously still have to wait for their German market launch, the Chinese, whose corporate network also includes Exceed, Jetour, Luxeed and other illustrious brands, thought they should show us what else they have planned. True to the motto: The greatest pleasure lies in the anticipation!

You probably haven't heard Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers yet. Because they already knew in 1981 that "The Waiting" was the hardest part of the whole task. But ok, back to the car: because for the Jaecoo brand, which is made up of the word "hunter" and "cool" (repeat after me: Jäähkuuh), the people responsible have already published a new design sketch for the Jaecoo J5. True to the motto, you can't buy any new cars from us yet, but here's another new one.

The name is intended to convey both off-road affinity and the casual coolness of the city. We city dwellers will leave it at that. The Jaecoo J5 is positioned below the J7 and J8 series (you can see the J7 in the picture gallery above).

A still rather sparsely decorated design sketch can be seen, which primarily reveals a flat roofline and a high, dynamic beltline. A J7 in miniature, so to speak. Huge wheels and the obligatory light strip at the rear round off the fleeting sketch. It could also be an early design from the offices of Skoda, Volkswagen, Seat and colleagues. Perhaps an employee can explain it better? Charlie Zhang, please take over:

"With the unveiling of the design sketches of the J5, we can catch a glimpse that this is an elegant new model range that continues the natural aesthetic of the Jaecoo family style," said the assistant president of Chery Automobile.

"The design language draws on the principle of the 'Origin of Nature', in this case the rocks on the peaks of the snow-capped mountains and the gurgling water beneath the snow-covered plains, to create a natural form of 'strength and gentleness in harmony'. The straight lines infuse the ascending force of nature into every detail of the sculpture, showing a pure and simple surface and a contoured body full of vitality."

Mountains, meltwater, snow-covered plains, vitality - you get it? Not at all? Then let's all just wait together for the first cars to arrive in Germany from the dual brand Omoda and Jaecoo and talk again when there's something solid.