16th of August is fast approaching. On that day, the new Lamborghini successor to the Huracan will be unveiled. In all likelihood, the new model will be called 'Temerario', a name registered by the company (complete with lettering) as early as 2 April 2024.

The christening of the Sant'Agata Bolognese supercar will take place during Monterey Car Week and to get a preview of how it will 'sound' just take a look at the teaser video published by the brand.

Quota 10,000

The teaser retraces the sound of the models that preceded the Temerario, namely the Gallardo and the Huracan. In the final phase of the video, the star is the new Emilian super sports car, still completely shrouded in shadow. However, there are two clear clues about it, namely the tune of the twin-turbo V8 and the needle of the rev counter breaking through 10,000 rpm.

In fact, instead of the V10, Lamborghini will introduce a new plug-in propulsion system based on a 4-litre twin-turbo eight-cylinder. This engine, developed in-house by the company, will deliver a combined output of 900 PS and 740 Nm of torque. For comparison, the more powerful standard Huracan delivers 640 PS.

Between the V8 and the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, an electric motor will be installed. According to initial information, this motor equipped with an inverter and an axial electric unit could develop up to 150 PS and 300 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

Shape and price

The design of the 'new Lamborghini Huracan' will follow the company's characteristic style, with sharp lines and pronounced angles, maintaining the typical wedge shape that distinguishes the cars from Sant'Agata.

Describing its appearance with precision is not easy, but fortunately, thanks to spy photos and videos from recent months, we have had a pretty clear preview of what the Temerario will look like, which is also anticipated by our render immediately below.

Lamborghini Temerario, rendered by Motor1.com

As for the price, it is too early to make predictions. Currently, the Huracan's price list starts at around £235,000. However, it is likely that the new model will cost more, considering the significant technical innovations.