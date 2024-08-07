The smart #5, the company's new SUV and its biggest model ever, will debut in Australia on 28 August. In the meantime, the first photos have arrived showing it still camouflaged, but without any fake body elements to alter its appearance.

We can therefore get our first glimpse of the final appearance of the smart #5, expected in Europe during 2025.

For the adventure

The press release emphasises the adventurous nature of the smart #5, as can be seen in the photos showing the electric SUV tackling rough terrain.

No official technical data has yet been released, and when the concept was unveiled at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show, the company merely spoke of a 100 kWh 800-volt battery with a range of around 340 miles. However, it was the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) that spoiled other details.

So we know that the smart #5 will be 4.7 metres long, putting it in the segment of the BMW X3, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volvo XC60, just to give a few examples. The width will be 1.92 metres and the height will be 1.70 metres, with a class-leading wheelbase of 2.9 metres. Everything therefore points to a high level of roominess. There should not, however, be a seven-seater version.

On an aesthetic level, the new smart SUV has rounded shapes and clear-cut proportions, precisely so as not to steal a single centimetre in the passenger compartment. It naturally loses some of the more eccentric design features of the concept, such as the roof lights, but the overall appearance does not seem to have changed very much. There are no photos of the interior, but at this point, we don't expect any major changes compared to the prototype, with digital instrumentation and two monitors, a central one for the infotainment and another for the passenger.

The interior of the smart #5 concept

Based on the Geely Group's SEA platform, the smart #5 is expected to be available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with the Brabus version possibly breaking through the 600 PS barrier.