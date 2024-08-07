According to Zapmap and BMW, going on a long journey in the United Kingdom with an electric vehicle has become easier in the last few years. Last year alone, over 16,600 EV charge points sprouted across Britain, a massive 45 per cent increase from the previous year. This surge brings the grand total to more than 64,000 charge points at over 33,000 locations.

To supercharge the green revolution, BMW has teamed up with UK National Parks to sprinkle a generous helping of 135 new EV charge points across all 15 National Parks. So far, 78 of these eco-friendly lifelines have been installed in seven parks, ensuring you won't be left powerless in the wilderness.

The UK's National Parks, a magnet for 15 million visitors during July and August, are more than just pretty faces. These wild spaces are the heart and soul of the nation, offering a breath of fresh air for physical and mental well-being. But with 93 per cent of visitors driving their own cars, the push for more EV infrastructure is not just a luxury—it's a necessity.

Zapmap data reveals that popular routes to these natural wonders are now well-equipped with EV charge points. For instance, between London and the Yorkshire Dales, there's a charging bonanza with 91 locations ready to juice up your electric car. Glasgow to the Peak District? 144 spots. Bristol to the Lake District? A solid 180.

“The days of EV range anxiety are quickly fading. With improvements in vehicle range, an increasing number of enroute chargers and more chargers available at leisure destinations, EV drivers can plan fun days out with confidence,” Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and COO of Zapmap, commented.