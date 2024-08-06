If you bet that the Toyota Corolla Cross was going to be one of the best-selling compact SUVs in Europe, you clearly lost the bet. The same happened to me because I was also convinced of its commercial success.

Perhaps being priced very close to the larger, more powerful RAV4 has got it into trouble. Equally, many consider it to be a rather bland, soulless model, aesthetically speaking.

I don't have a solution for the first problem, as I don't work for the Japanese brand, but for the second I propose a possible restyling (the red car at the top of this article) with a more striking front end.

More passionate front end

No, it's not a 'real' car, but a digital proposal made by the specialist Kleber Silva, but it's worth analysing it, because the front has nothing to do with the current Corolla Cross.

It changes absolutely everything - headlamps, grille and bumpers - in order to achieve a more dynamic and passionate look. To confirm this, you only have to look at the large central air intake or the more streamlined light clusters.

In addition, the wheel arches are no longer rounded, as on the RAV4, for a more country-style look. The slightly raised bonnet does not go unnoticed either.

A key facelift

Do you approve of the Brazilian designer's creation? We don't know what Toyota will do in the facelift of this car, but given what we've seen, perhaps it will have to go to great lengths to change its image. At least, more than usual for a mid-cycle update.

However, what shouldn't change (because customers appreciate them so much) are the hybrid powertrains with 140 and 196 PS. The former is more focused on efficiency, while the latter offers significantly better performance, at the cost of not quite as low fuel consumption, but still interesting and praiseworthy.

By no means is the Corolla Cross a bad product, but perhaps it lacks that spark that the Corolla 5p and Touring Sports, or the RAV4 itself, have. What is clear is that the Japanese company, despite its healthy sales, cannot neglect a segment as important as the C-SUV. The C-HR does its job well, but it could do with a significant extra contribution in terms of registrations.

Recreation: Kleber Silva