The motorhome manufacturer in Baden Germany is launching a new motorhome series for the 2025 season, the Campeo TD, a semi-integrated motorhome on a Fiat Ducato base with 5 compact layouts and modern comfort features. The new series is suitable for families with up to 4 children due to the large interior modularity with folding and bunk beds in just 6,710 mm.

The Campeo TD will be shown to the international public for the first time at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf from 30 August to 8 September 2024.

From couples to large families

The Campeo TD is based on the new Fiat Ducato chassis that Bürstner will offer from this season in two different equipment lines: Smart and Flex. The first is the basic version with manual transmission and 120 PS. Those who order the more comprehensive Flex version receive additional chassis equipment and special upgrades and options such as an automatic transmission or a safety package. There are a total of five equipment versions with lengths ranging from 5,990 to 7,380 mm, all of which have at least four seats and are under 3.5 tonnes GVW.

Bürstner Bürstner Campeo TD 690G

The Campeo TD 676, the largest, is a true family outfit, has a bunk bed in the rear and offers space for up to 7 people. While the spacious Campeo TD 736 has a comfortable freestanding French bed for couples who like comfort. All layouts have a thermal double floor that not only allows you to stow a lot of luggage and leisure equipment, but also to camp in very hot or very cold weather.

Self-sufficient travelling

Bürstner equips the new Campeo TD with an independent diesel heater as standard. It is also possible to order a solar module as an option to recharge batteries and smaller devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, while travelling. The MyBürstner app is also standard in the Campeo TD. With it, devices such as the refrigerator and diesel heater can be controlled from a smartphone.

Bürstner Bürstner Campeo TD 660G

If the basic equipment is not enough for you, you can order 2 additional equipment packages. The Comfort includes elements for optimal lighting, such as cab blackout, sunroof, body door with window and lighting package, as well as an electric access step and much more. The Attractive package offers door sills, spoiler protection tube, rear bridge light and other details such as Attractive exterior graphics.