It may still be early August, but here is the list of cars competing for a place in the final of the European Car of the Year 2025 award. This award has existed since 1964 and is dedicated to cars that are already on the market or will be on the market in at least five European countries by the end of the year.

There are 41 nominees from 29 different brands, with an increasing number of Chinese cars. The programme foresees the finalisation of the list of all nominees on 15 November, while the first round of voting will take place on 22 November to determine the list of seven finalists.

Gallery: Dacia Duster (2024) Test

68 Photos

The vote will be conducted by 59 jurors from 22 European countries. Let's now take a look at all the cars competing for the title of Car of the Year 2025 to succeed the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Car of the Year 2024.

Car of the Year 2025, the candidates

A diverse list that includes small cars, estate cars, saloons and sports cars as well as numerous SUVs, with 25 electric cars, including models that are only available with battery drive or also with classic combustion engines.

Opel Grandland (2024) VW Passat Estate 2.0 TDI R-Line (2024)

Seven German makes are on the list: Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW X2/iX2 (the new 5 Series took second place last year), Opel-Vauxhall Grandland and Frontera, Porsche Macan as well as VW's Passat and Tiguan. The Ford Explorer is built in Cologne, so it can be considered number 8.

The manufacturer with the largest number of candidates is Renault with three models: 5, Rafale and Symbioz. Chinese brands such as BYD, MG (British, but owned by SAIC) and Xpeng are also represented, and there are 7 models produced in the People's Republic.

Who do you think will be the 7 finalists? And who will win the title "Car of the Year 2025"?