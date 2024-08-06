If you go to the official Ferrari website and browse through the list of cars for sale, you might be a little bewildered as there are no less than nine core models in addition to four Special Series based on the SF90 and 812. That makes a total of 13 models, exactly the same as a mainstream brand like Fiat but with significantly different price lists.

Now, however, the time has come for the Prancing Horse to say goodbye. As announced in the document published at the press conference on the results for the second quarter of 2024 (+2.7% registrations compared to the previous year) in Maranello they are preparing to say goodbye to four models. The Roma and 812 Competizione are nearing the end of their life cycle, while the SF90 Stradale and 812 GTS have already reached the end of production.

Deserved retirement

These is farewell to iconic models. The Ferrari 812 represented the continuity of Ferrari's V12 engine while the SF90 had the task of transporting the company into the world of production plug-in hybrids, after the first approach signed by the LaFerrari, an exclusive limited edition hypercar. The Roma, on the other hand, celebrated the link between the Prancing Horse and La Dolce Vita, an elegant and sporty V8 GT. The end of production in this case should only concern the coupé, while the spider should continue for at least two years.

Ferrari 812 Competizione Ferrari Rome

What comes next

Having said goodbye to one Ferrari, one must prepare to welcome another. So what will the next models be? The successor to the 812 we already know. It is called the Ferrari 12Cilindri and already in its name it declares its power plant. For this model, the V12 has been further tweaked and now comes in at 830 PS, all strictly without aspiration (turbocharging or supercharging).

As for the SF90 Stradale, the successor's test prototypes have already been on the road for a year. No name or technical specifications are known, although it is easy to imagine the presence of a plug-in powertrain with more than 1,000 PS. Ah, we forgot: if the 'normal' SF90 has come to say goodbye, its most extreme version, the SF90 XX, is destined to be produced for a while longer.

Spy photos of the heir to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Our rendering of the first electric Ferrari

Finally, nothing is known about the Roma's successor. There is no sign of either spy photos or rumours.

Then in 2025 Ferrari's new products will be groundbreaking. On the one hand the new hypercar will be the spiritual heir to the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, and on the other the debut of the first electric Ferrari. New 'plug-in' models will continue to be joined by pure combustion models.