Toyota's off-road range could be expanded very soon. According to Autocar India, production of the new FJ Cruiser, a compact model that will be sold - at least initially - in Thailand, will begin in November.

The Asian media also reports that the off-roader could also arrive in Europe in the near future in a completely different guise.

The recipe is for South-East Asia

According to Autocar India, the FJ Cruiser (successor to the model of the same name produced from 2006 to 2022, but never marketed in Europe) should be based on a modified version of the IMV platform, from which the Hilux and Fortuner are also derived.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept

This Toyota will have a rather boxy and rugged styling, with muscular wheel arches and an overall style inspired by the Compact Cruiser EV concept shown a few years ago. It should have a wheelbase of 2.75 metres and a length of less than 4.5 metres, while in terms of engines, we expect 2.4- and 2.8-litre diesels.

The latter are engines that are certainly suitable for the markets of South-East Asia, but unattractive for Europe, if only for regulatory reasons related to emissions. That is why the model for the Old Continent could be something completely different.

The European version

For Europe, Toyota could opt for a specific formula, perhaps based on a newer platform such as TNGA and with electrified powertrains. The model's appearance could be similar to the one suggested by our render (below), in which we imagine boxy shapes inspired by the aforementioned Compact Cruiser.

The 'baby' Toyota Land Cruiser, rendered by Motor1.com

Under the bonnet, we could find mild hybrid, full hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains and the presence of 100 per cent electric versions cannot be ruled out. However, Toyota has not yet released any official information on the matter and we will have to wait a few more months to find out more.