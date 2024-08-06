British conversion specialist Everrati announced an electric Pagoda back in the autumn, an electric version of the legendary Mercedes roadster from the W113 series. Now a second version is following, for which the company is cooperating with the British Mercedes SL restoration specialist Hemmes from Cardiff. The car will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours from 11-18 August .

Everrati is installing a 305 PS electric motor from its partner Helix. This enables the car to sprint to 62 mph in around seven seconds. There is also a limited slip differential and powerful recuperation to enable one-pedal driving. The electricity comes from a 68 kWh battery, which should provide a range of 199 miles. It can be charged with either alternating or direct current. The charging port is located at the rear, where the petrol filler neck of the original was. Everrati does not provide any information on charging power or charging time.

Gallery: Everrati / Hemmels Mercedes SL (electric conversion)

As with all their projects, Everrati used CAD methods to plan the electric car conversion with the help of computers. The experts placed particular emphasis on optimising the overall weight and a weight distribution that was as close as possible to the original. The conversion is completely reversible, meaning that the old six-cylinder petrol engine can be reinstalled.

Hemmes applies its "newborn" restoration process to the stylish 60s roadster. The aim is to create a completely customised vehicle that is better than the original car on the day it left the Mercedes factory.

Hemmes wants to offer the electric Pagoda internationally. Each restoration includes chassis preparation, full re-chroming, new glazing and a new handcrafted interior. Various personalisation options are also offered.

In the cockpit, luxury leather with a matt finish and hair cell grain is offered by Everrati partner Bridge of Weir - a leather that is not only said to be very soft, but also claims to have the smallest CO 2 footprint in the entire automotive industry. The material is available in the colours vanilla, cashmere and fawn, but also in the rather dark colour fastnet and black. Leather hides in the same colour as the original are also available. In addition, any desired body colour is possible.

Further details include customised dials in the original look, which also display the data of the electric drive. A high-end audio system with Bluetooth support, heated seats and air conditioning are also available.

The bottom line

Hardly any other conversion specialist puts such good electric drivetrains into models from the past, and hardly any other company knows so much about restoring the Mercedes SL - whereby both the convertible version of the legendary gullwing (W121 B II) and its successor, the W113, are converted. By joining forces, the two are building a chic, true-to-original electric version of the classic with a reasonably high performance and range. However, the price is unlikely to be for the average consumer.