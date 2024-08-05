Put on your headphones, turn up the volume, click on 'play' in the video below, and treat yourself to a few seconds of sweet music. What you're listening to is the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, with no trace of electrification, of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. It's never been heard before, only appearing under the transparent rear bonnet. Here it is in all its glory.

Old-fashioned sportiness

A husky, almost discreet ignition and a warning roar. This is transformed into a crescendo of V6 noises, the exhaust valves opening to let the voice of the 3.0 twin-turbo express itself. Moments of pure pleasure.

A symphony recorded during the dynamic testing of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, now ready to find its way into the hands of the first customers. Its debut is scheduled for 17 December. An excellent Christmas present for customers of the Alfa Romeo supercar, inspired by the name and shape of the 1967 Stradale, considered by many to be the most beautiful car in history.

Video of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale with V6 engine

Double the choice

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will be produced in just 33 examples, each with a reported base price of €2 million. Not to mention, of course, the almost infinite possibilities for personalisation. As far as the engine is concerned, two options are on offer: the twin-turbocharged 3.0 V6 with 620 PS or the electric powertrain with 750 PS and a claimed range of 280 miles.

Official figures give a top speed of 207 mph and a time to go from 0 to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds. It's up to the customer to choose whether they want the sound of the V6 or the silence of the electric motor.