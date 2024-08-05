At Motor1.com we have told you many times about interesting Chinese camper vans that, if they were to arrive in our country at reasonable prices, would do a lot of damage to the traditional conversion firms. Today we want to show you one that is sold in Spain and that is very cheap.

This is the Maxus V80, whose second-hand model you can see below is only €22,900 (approx. £19,500). Yes, a two-person motorhome for the price of an urban SUV. Money well spent!

Gallery: Maxus V80 camper

7 Photos Mundovan

133 PS diesel engine

This unit was registered in February 2019 and has covered just over 77,000 kilometres (47,850 miles). It seats three for travelling and, as I mentioned earlier, two for sleeping. It's powered by a 133 PS 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine, and the whole thing is under 5 metres long, so you can easily get around with it anywhere.

As well as having an MOT until October 2025, the V80 also features front airbags, cruise control, rear parking sensors, ABS, multi-function steering wheel, HHC hill start assist, EBA emergency braking assist, sliding side door and cab air conditioning.

Double bed in the Maxus V80 camper van Kitchen in the Maxus V80 camper

Camper with awning and exterior shower

As far as the camper is concerned, the double bed is made up with viscoelastic mattresses and there is no lack of a cabinet with sink and tap, nor a 50-litre fridge. However, there does not appear to be a burner, so you would have to buy a portable one for cooking, which is not a big expense.

There is, however, a folding table for eating, as well as a Fiamma F35Pro awning for living outside the van and an outside shower. The clean and grey water tanks are 80 litres and 8 litres respectively.

This camper comes complete with various storage units, a HEKI 40x40 skylight, 150 Ah auxiliary battery, LED lights for the interior and 12V and USB power sockets.

This Maxus V80 camper is located in Murcia and if you want more information or if you have any doubts, nothing better than visiting the following link to Mundovan, the website where it is for sale. Your dream holiday as a couple awaits you!

Source and photos: Mundovan