Like every year, the days around August bank holiday are those of Monterey Car Week. The event, scheduled to take place in California from 9 to 18 August, brings together the most luxurious cars on the planet to animate its many events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance; exclusive rallies such as The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering; vintage racing at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and high-profile car auctions such as RM Sotheby's.

So it is that these days the small town of Monterey, close to the Pebble Beach golf course, plays host to some of the world's richest people (and their incredible cars), while the manufacturers increasingly take advantage of an event like this to unveil exceptional new cars. No surprise, then, if Lamborghini unveils the successor to the Huracan, and it will not be alone.

Leading Cars

BMW

BMW will use Monterey Car Week to promote the US launch of the M5. Ahead of the commercial debut, the German manufacturer has prepared a one-off, the M5 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance #1/1, which will be auctioned on 18 August. The Californian show will also set the stage for the world debut of the new BMW M5 Touring.

La BMW M5 per Pebble Beach 2024

Eccentric Cars

In addition to cars from the most established manufacturers, Monterey will also feature special models such as the Eccentrica Diablo, a restomod that takes elements from the various Diablo editions produced between 1990 and 2001, developed by start-up Eccentrica Cars.

Eccentric Lamborghini Diablo Restomod

Hispano Suiza

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and now, in August, it will be on display before the public at The Quail, the 200-model limited show held at the golf club of the same name, where Maserati will also be present. Also on display will be the Hispano Suiza Xenia Dubonnet from 1938.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

Lamborghini

The name of the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan is still a mystery (although there is talk of 'Temerario'), but we can already expect that under the bonnet there will be a plug-in powertrain based on a new 4-litre twin-turbo V8, with power that could reach over 900 PS as well as the ability to move in the silence of electric power.

Lamborghini Huracan Hybrid rendered by Motor1.com

Maserati

On the same day, 16 August, Maserati will present its super sports car. It should be the most extreme road version of the MC20. More powerful and lighter, it will represent 'the state of the art in Maserati performance', the company anticipated, and will bring 'innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance' to the road.

The Maserati teaser

Pininfarina

Also at Monterey Car Week 2024 will be Pininfarina, which will present a one-off, probably based on the Battista hypercar, previewed by a teaser and a promise to perfectly embody Automobili Pininfarina's motto 'Dream Cars, Made Real'.

The teaser of Automobili Pininfarina's one-off

Rimac

There is no official information, but according to a Rimac source at Auto Express, the brand might unveil something new on 12 August. It could be an even more extreme Nevera, but to be sure, we have to wait.

Rimac Nevera Time Attack

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2024

This year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be held on 18 August. The full list of competing cars is very long, we are talking about more than 150 models. Of particular note in the Wedge-Shaped Concept and Prototypes Class is the Honda HP-X, the Japanese manufacturer's first modern concept car designed by Pininfarina and first presented at the 1984 Turin Motor Show.

Today, 40 years later, it has been completely restored and will be the first Japanese car to participate in the American event.

The 2023 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, we recall, was won by the Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster from 1937 belonging to the Patterson Collection of Louisville, Kentucky (USA).

Honda HP-X Concept 1984

The events of Monterey Car Week 2024

Friday 9 August

17:00-19:00, Monterey Car Week Kickoff (free): An extraordinary collection of historic race cars line Alvarado Street in Monterey before competing in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Saturday 10 August

7:00 a.m., Monterey Pre-Reunion and Corkscrew Hillclimb

Sunday, August 11

7:00am, Monterey Pre-Reunion and Corkscrew Hillclimb

Monday 12 August

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Automobilia Collectors Expo, collection of automotive memorabilia

4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Porsche Monterey Classic Event and Central Coast Poker Rally

Tuesday 13 August

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Concours for a Cause

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Automobilia Collectors Expo, special exhibits

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Classic Motorsports Monterey Kickoff Car Show (free), hundreds of classic sports cars and vintage and exotic automobiles line up along Lighthouse Avenue

Wednesday, August 14

7:00 a.m., Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, museum comes alive with hundreds of classic and vintage race and sports cars

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Automobilia Collectors Expo

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Pebble Beach Auctions, auctions for collectors

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Astons on the Avenue (free), showcasing the best Aston Martins of all makes and models

From 12:00 - 17:00, The Little Car Show (free), parade of mini, micro, electric, steam and vintage vehicles

18:00 - 22:00, Motorlux, ticketed event featuring vintage race cars, planes and supercars

16:00, Pebble Beach Motoring Classic (free)

10:00 - 19:00, RM Sotheby's auction

Thursday 15 August

7:00am, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of historic racing in Monterey more than 400 authentic cars are on the track to compete

7:00am - 12:00pm, Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance (free), more than 150 concours participants parade through town

8:00am, Mecum Monterey Auction, auction

9:00am - 4:30, Ferrari Owners Club Concours Carmel (free), vintage and contemporary Ferraris and Italian motorbikes are judged on originality and functionality

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Legends Of The Autobahn presented by Continental Tire (free), German concours d'elegance hosted by the BMW Car Club of America, Mercedes-Benz Club of America and Audi Club of North America

9:00 - 17:00, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum, conversations with industry leaders and legends open to the public

9:00 - 18:00, Pebble Beach RetroAuto (free), rare memorabilia and collectibles for sale

9:00 - 18:00, Pebble Beach Auctions, second day of auction exhibition

9:00 - 18:00, Concours Village (free), visitors can explore the exhibits

10:00 - 16:00, Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show (free), car show featuring hyper, classic, muscle, sporty and electric cars owned by women. Proceeds support the Prancing Ponies Foundation's mission to 'Create Women Leaders One Girl at a Time'.

10:00 - 16:00, RM Sotheby's Auction

Friday 16 August

7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Werks Reunion Monterey (free), display of classic and current Porsches

7:00 a.m., Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, over 400 historic race cars compete all day

8:00 a.m., Mecum Monterey Auction

From 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, for a fee you can view rare collections of cars and motorbikes

9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum, conversations with industry leaders and legends

9:00 - 18:00, Pebble Beach RetroAuto (free), Day 2

9:00 - 18:00, Concours Village (free), Day 2

9:00 - 21:00, Pebble Beach Auctions, Day 3

10:00 - 16:00, RM Sotheby's Auction

Noon - 5:00, Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally (free of charge), followed by a scenic drive along the magnificent coastline of Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach

17:00, Italian Concours Opera Gala Evening

Saturday 17 August

7:00 a.m., Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Day 4

8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Concours d'Lemons (free), a competition dedicated to eccentricity in the automotive world

8:00 a.m., Mecum Monterey Auction : Day 3 - A range of cars, from pre-war classics and vintage muscle cars to exotic luxury and high-end models, modern supercars and more, along with approximately 100 vintage and antique motorbikes.

9:00 - 18:00, Pebble Beach RetroAuto (free): Day 3

9:00 - 21:00, Pebble Beach Auctions

9:00 - 17:30, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum, Day 3

9:00 - 18:00, Concours Village (free), Day 3

10:00 - 15:00, Italian Concours, focusing on approximately 1.000 Italian cars and motorbikes

10:00 am - 4:00 pm, RM Sotheby's Auction

1-6 pm, Exotics on Broadway (free), showcases some of the rarest cars of our time. The featured brand of 2024 will be Koenigsegg Automotive AB

2pm - 10pm, Monterey Motorsports Festival, offers enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in workshops, racing simulators, interviews and autograph sessions with personalities from the automotive world

4pm - 7pm, Ferrari Event at The Barnyard, gathering of vintage Ferraris

Sunday 18 August

9am - 6pm, Pebble Beach RetroAuto (free), day 4

9am - 6pm, Concours Village (free), day 4

10:30am - 5pm, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, experts critique the elegance, technical merit and history of the participants

7am, Monterey Pre-Reunion and Corkscrew Hillclimb