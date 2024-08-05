In Europe, Volkswagen plans to sell at least 80 per cent electric cars in its range by 2030. Despite lower than expected market growth in the last period, the German manufacturer's plans - announced in March 2023 - remain the same.

These are the words of Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, whom we interviewed at the GTI Fan Fest, the world's largest gathering of Volkswagen GTI models held in Wolfsburg from 26-28 July.

In recent months, many manufacturers have reviewed their electric strategies. Is Volkswagen also reconsidering its plans?

"We remain faithful to our strategy on electrics. We remain convinced that it is the best way to reduce the environmental impact of mobility.

However, in this transition phase, it is crucial to have a range of different powertrains in the range, because the various markets around the world are moving at different speeds. And Volkswagen can count on a wide choice of engines and fuels, allowing customers to choose in the way that best suits their needs.

Do you think Europe will change its mind about the duties imposed on Chinese electric cars? If not, what consequences do you expect for the market?

"Trade openness is really important at this time of change. In my opinion, the duties announced by the European Commission only increase protectionism and nationalism and I don't think they will increase the competitiveness of our industry.

On the contrary, work should be done on other fronts to reduce barriers and conclude new trade agreements'.

For decades, the Golf was the best-selling car in Europe. Now, however, the market prefers crossovers and SUVs. Do you think the Golf needs to evolve into a crossover to survive? Or will it remain true to itself?

'The Golf will always remain a Golf. Full stop. The feedback we have had from our customers shows that the restyled version has been positively received as it is. In addition, we already have two successful SUVs in the same segment, namely the T-Roc and Tiguan, which are leaders in Europe in the category.

Both incorporate some of the Golf's strengths, such as high build quality, accessible and intuitive technology and timeless design.

Let's talk about the atmosphere at the GTI Fan Fest: what makes this gathering so special?

"GTI' has become a legendary acronym in the automotive world. I am really happy that Wolfsburg, the beating heart of our brand, is a meeting point for the entire international GTI community. The owners of these cars are among the most loyal to our brand and are very attached to our product. This is really important for us.

The Fan Fest was a wonderful party full of emotion, with owners coming from all corners of Europe and countries like Brazil and South Africa. We couldn't have asked for better.

It can be said that most GTI model owners are extremely critical of electric cars. How do you plan to overcome mistrust and prejudice?

"GTI owners are very attached to their car and its sporty character. This acronym is a real treasure for us and for the whole automotive world, and our aim is to make it even stronger in the near future.

Soon, we will transfer the DNA spirit into the electric era, while maintaining the characteristics of recognisability, iconicity and ability to arouse emotions. The ID concept. GTI best represents what lies ahead and the feedback we have had so far has been very positive.

Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept

What aspects will define future electric GTIs?

"First of all, high performance and iconic design. As for the driving experience, I can say that chassis and suspension will be at an even higher level. In addition, owners will enjoy a specific sound (the 'GTI e-sound') and a dedicated user experience from a technological point of view.

In essence, the GTI will be even more exciting to experience and to drive. In short, we aim to produce a car that is more than just performance.