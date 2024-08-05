Think of an Audi. Whatever it is, new or vintage, SUV or saloon, sports car or city car, it will definitely have the four rings. It is the logo of the German manufacturer, an indispensable detail for any model, however, it might be a symbol that may no longer be respected in the future.

According to a report by Reuters, future Audis developed in collaboration with SAIC and destined for the Chinese market may not have the four-ring logo. Here's why.

Real Audi

Audi's decision is said to be due precisely to its collaboration with SAIC, in recognition of its valuable support for the development of future electric cars that - according to previews - will be nine by 2030.

Audi Grandsphere Concept

The sources quoted by Reuters did not provide any further details and so we do not know whether the new model range - known internally as 'Purple' - will have a different logo, bear the Audi inscription, or something else. We shouldn't have to wait long to find out, however. According to sources, the first concept car from the Audi-SAIC collaboration will be unveiled in November, and on that occasion, the two companies' top executives may illustrate their future plans.

When questioned by Reuters, Audi did not comment on the rumours, describing them as mere speculation. SAIC, on the other hand, has declared that the next electric cars will be 'real Audis'.