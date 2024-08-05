Volvo is broadening its UK lineup with the introduction of a brand-new entry-level model in the EV sector: the EX30 Core. This move makes the electric crossover more accessible to the masses, and there’s also an upgraded version of the flagship XC90.

Joining its swankier siblings, the Plus and Ultra grades, the EX30 Core is here to become the most affordable electric Volvo in Britain. Available with two zippy powertrains, it promises a range that’ll keep you cruising: up to 209 miles with the single motor and a hearty 295 miles with the single motor and larger battery, according to the official WLTP data.

Gallery: Volvo EX30 Core

3 Photos Volvo

But it’s not just about what’s under the bonnet. This newcomer is packed with a solid package of goodies. Think rear parking camera, sensors to make parallel parking easier, automatic LED headlights with high beams, and chic 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google at your beck and call and a dashboard-mounted soundbar that delivers top-notch acoustics. Opt for the extended-range version, and you’ll even get an energy-efficient heat pump.

Starting at £32,850 for the single motor and £37,050 for the extended version, the EX30 Core is not just a pretty face—it’s practical too. The model is available for orders now with first deliveries expected to come early next year.

And for those who need more space (and a touch of luxury), the seven-seat XC90 range is also getting a fancy makeover. The new Plus Edition and Ultra Edition trims replace the current offerings, with perks like ventilated Nappa leather seats, tinted windows, and wheels that could double as fashion statements—21-inch for the Plus and a whopping 22-inch for the Ultra.

These swanky upgrades don’t come cheap, though. Prices start at £69,425 and the SUV is available with both B5 petrol and T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains. Orders books are now open with customer deliveries scheduled for this autumn.

Gallery: Volvo XC90 Ultra Edition