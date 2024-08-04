Carado is launching many new models in model year 2025. The camper van range in particular is getting bigger. The new CV602 layout is being added, while the CV600 and CV640 are now also available with the pro+ package. The CV590 4x4 is introduced as a special EDITION25 model. All models are also being improved.

Camper van highlights: Functionality and comfort

The CV series from Carado stands for everyday practicality and holiday fun. The pro+ package for the CV600 and CV640 offers additional comfort, such as the swivelling bathroom, where the bathroom can be transformed into a shower in no time at all thanks to a swivelling wall. A transverse shelf in the rear provides additional storage space.

Gallery: Carado models 2025

33 Photos Carado

A panoramic window in the front provides plenty of light in the living area, while the indirect lighting creates a cosy atmosphere in the evening. An optional pop-top roof extends the sleeping options to up to four people and is ideal for families.

Swivel bath in the Carado CV600 and CV640 with pro package Ambient lighting in the Carado CV600 and CV640 with pro package The pop-top roof is available for almost all models in the CV series

The new CV602 layout will be added to the camper van range in model year 2025. The seating area and bathroom are designed in the same way as the smaller CV540 model, so that lengthways single beds can be installed in the rear. A pop-top roof is also available for this model.

With its all-wheel drive and 170 PS, the CV590 4x4 remains a robust choice for difficult terrain and different weather conditions. The special "Edition 25" model now has a wider rear section that can also comfortably accommodate taller people. A hinged rear window improves ventilation and the cooker and sink are now installed in the same way as in the Carado motorhomes.

Carado CV590 4x4

Improvements to chassis

Fiat-based vehicles benefit from improved standard equipment and new driver assistance systems. Aerodynamic exterior mirrors and a new front design with a modern bumper and radiator grille improve appearance and functionality.

Citroën-based models receive an 8-speed automatic gearbox, aerodynamic exterior mirrors and a new front design. In addition to new driver assistance systems and packages as well as extended standard equipment and the 8-speed automatic transmission (except CV590 4x4), the Ford-based models will have a towing capacity increased by 2 tonnes.