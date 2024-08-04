A new platform, new shapes and new names. A revolution is about to begin at Mercedes, as it prepares to enter the second phase of its transition to electric vehicles. This phase will be characterised by the MMA architecture, which will be able to accommodate both battery-powered and combustion engine powertrains, while the 'teardrop' shapes of the latest electric models and the 'EQ' nomenclature will be abandoned.

Among the most important Mercedes models in this new chapter for the brand will be the future GLA, an electric (also) crossover that will challenge the Tesla Model Y.

Electric based on the CLA

According to Automotive News, work on the next-generation GLA will begin in October 2025 at the Rastatt plant, with deliveries taking place in the first half of 2026.

Mercedes GLA (2023)

The model is currently being developed under the codename X174 and is expected to incorporate much of the technology used on the new CLA. The new CLA will be the first model to demonstrate the potential of the new platform and will go on sale by the end of 2025.

Mercedes CLA Concept

To get an idea of its potential, the concept presented in 2023 had a battery of around 90 kWh, capable of providing around 466 miles of range, and a 238 PS electric motor. Furthermore, the 800 Volt architecture can recharge up to 250 kW, with the possibility of adding 249 miles in 15 minutes.

In addition to an electric version, the CLA will also be available as a petrol hybrid with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine whose power output has not yet been specified.

Will there also be a GLA diesel?

It will be interesting to see whether the new GLA will also have diesel engines.

In this respect, we would point out that the Mercedes is one of the best-selling cars in Italy with this power source (more precisely, it was the fifth best-selling diesel-engined model between January and June 2024 with 5,318 units compared to 3,960 for the same period in 2023, according to UNRAE data) and it is possible that the manufacturer will take this data (and those from other countries) into account when deciding whether or not to confirm this option in the price list.

Of course, the brand's investment in combustion engines has not stopped. On the contrary, as CEO Ola Kallenius recently revealed, the company is spending "more than expected" to modernise and develop increasingly efficient engines.