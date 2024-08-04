John Hennessey has achieved it. The American tuner took his new hypercar, the Venom F5, past the 217 mph mark, or 350 km/h, a figure achieved in half a mile (800 metres) from a standing start.

An astonishing performance for a combustion-powered car, which was immediately shared on social media and is the talk of the town.

Towards 400 km/h

The video posted on Hennessey Performance's official Instagram page shows the Venom F5 at the Kennedy Space Center, NASA's spacecraft launch facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This car takes off with an acceleration that could be described as "lightning".

After a few moments, the car reached 1/8 of a mile and crossed the famous American "quarter mile" in 9.82 seconds, with a top speed of 169.02 mph, or 272 km/h.

The hypercar then continued on to the half-mile, a measurement equivalent to around 800 metres, a distance from which it exited at 219.07 mph, or 352.56 km/h.

Hennessey Venom F5

The video description states that the hypercar, equipped with the 'Fury' V8 capable of developing a maximum power of 1,817 PS at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 1,617 Nm at 5,500 rpm, was driven by John Hennessey himself for this specific film, but that David Donohue, a subsequent test driver, reproduced the test by reaching an even higher speed of 222 mph (357 km/h), verified by VBOX satellite telemetry.

Video of the test