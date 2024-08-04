Everyone probably knows this Italian song: Volare. Officially it was called "Nel blu dipinto di blu", which translates as "Blue painted in blue". Lamborghini now seems to have adopted this motto. They are showing a very blue super sports car that took a whopping 475 hours to paint, or the equivalent of a good 20 days.

Lamborghini presents the Opera Unica: a unique Revuelto created by the personalisation department Ad Personam in collaboration with the Lamborghini Centro Stile and designed to reflect the characteristic blue tones and seascapes of the Italian island of Sardinia.

"At Ad Personam, our customers can combine colour schemes, details, different materials, embroidery and interior and exterior finishes to create a Lamborghini that truly suits them: This Opera Unica takes our creativity one step further.

It showcases paint techniques and interior finishes that are reserved for the Opera Unica one-offs. The result isa truly unique work of art that reflects the unmistakable seascape and emotions of Italy's most beautiful island," explains Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini.

In addition to the normal production time of a Lamborghini Revuelto, the exterior paintwork required a further 475 hours of specialised manual work. To realise the Opera Unica creation, the body of the vehicle was carefully masked to create a canvas for the paint job: Local two- and three-colour gradients were then accentuated by brush painting, reminiscent of waves breaking on cliffs.

Special coating techniques were used to personalise details such as the cover of the start/stop button and the nameplate. The interior embroidery alone took 85 hours to produce the new mould required for the water-like stitching effect reserved for this Opera Unica.

Three different shades of blue were combined with Lamborghini's craftsmanship using brush and palette knife to create special effects exclusive to the Opera Unica. The darker and lighter shades of blue are inspired by the crystal-clear seas of Sardinia, water bubbles, waves and the dark blue of sea caves and are used on the various surfaces of the Revuelto.

The clear boundaries between the different colour tones emphasise the fascinating surfaces and lines of the vehicle. The light Blu Tawaret serves as the base colour on the front body panels and the roof and contrasts with the stronger Blu Cepheus, which is used for a fading effect and at the rear. Blu Okeanos is used as a third blue colour to create an even deeper fading effect on the bonnet and around the front splitter.

Contrast is provided by the black colour Nera Bocca, the glossy carbon splitter and sills and the glossy black, diamond-cut Altanero rims with black carbon ceramic brakes. The effect of the "pulled" brush and palette knife paintwork carries waves of the three shades of blue from the front to the sides and rear. They are reminiscent of the sparkling turquoise blue that appears in the refracted light of the sea over sand and stones.

The matching interior is in the main colour Blu Delphinus. This is complemented by the lighter Blu Amon on the backrests, doors and centre console as well as the contrasting seams and piping in Bianco Leda white. The seats, door panels, cardan tunnel and headlining showcase a new embroidery technique in the Revuelto: Using a specially developed tool, the stitching is done in three colours in Blu Amon, Blu Chepeus and Bianco Leda.

They are reminiscent of the iridescent colours of Sardinian water. This effect is repeated on the Opera Unica carbon panel in the colour Blu Mira on the rear wall of the interior and on the cover of the start/stop button in the centre console.

According to its creators, the Revuelto is the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). The output of 1,015 PS is produced by the combined power of a completely new combustion engine with three electric motors. The engines work together with a dual-clutch gearbox, which is being used for the first time in a twelve-cylinder Lamborghini. The result: acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 217 mph.